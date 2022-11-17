NFL Week 11 Best Fantasy Plays Of the Week

Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leaves the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback: Justin Fields – Chicago Bears

Keep riding the Justin Fields wave! Fields was the top scoring quarterback for the past two weeks, putting up 39.4 points just last week. Facing a weak Atlanta Falcons defense, Fields should be able to replicate his magic on the ground.

Running Back: Rhamondre Stevenson – New England Patriots

Stevenson had 16 carries for 71 yards and 7 catches for 72 yards when these two teams met for the first time this season. This resulted in 21.3 fantasy points, without scoring a single touchdown. Coming off a bye, Stevenson should be rested and ready to produce.

Wide Receiver: Christian Watson – Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson introduced himself to the NFL world last weekend with 3 touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. Watson seems to be Aaron Rodgers’ new favorite target after not being able to find any trustworthy receivers all season long. Watson is going against a Titans defense missing their safety and backup safety.

3 TDs Christian Watson, know the name. #DALvsGB pic.twitter.com/WQ8uRCANMs — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022

49ers’ George Kittle ready for a breakout game

Tight End: George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is coming off a disappointing performance against the LA Chargers but the Cardinals are the perfect team to rebound against. The Arizona Cardinals allow the most points to tight ends at a whopping 20.9 fantasy points. Kittle is still a premier tight end in the league that pops off on his given day.

Defense: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are coming off a disappointing loss on Monday Night Football against division rivals, the Washington Commanders. They will rebound hard against a bad Colts team that reverted back to Matt Ryan as their starter with new interim head coach Jeff Saturday taking over.

Kicker: Daniel Carlson – LV Raiders

Carlson is primed for a big game as the Raiders travel to Denver to take on their division rivals. The ball travels further at Mile High stadium and the Broncos allow the 3rd most points to opposing kickers.

