Caleb Williams Stats: A Look at the Probable Numero Uno Pick’s College Numbers

As the 2024 NFL draft nears, excitement grows for the Chicago Bears destined first overall pick. The franchises’ urgent requirement for a quarterback has increased the focus on their choice. Caleb Williams is considered the potential first pick as he is arguably the best quarterback in the draft class. Let’s take a look at his year-by-year stats in college football.

Caleb Williams started his college career at Oklahoma in 2021, where he demonstrated his skills as a freshman. He started getting noticed by multiple scouts. His impressive stats included 136 completions out of 211 attempts, a completion rate of 64.5%, 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions, resulting in a stellar passer rating of 169.6.

After Lincoln Riley’s switch to USC in 2022, Caleb Williams followed him there for his sophomore year and did the same. His exceptional showing at USC confirmed his position as an up-and-coming talent. Williams showed impressive improvement by completing 333 out of 500 passes, achieving a 66.6% completion rate, throwing for 4,537 yards, scoring 42 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 168.5.

In 2022, he even secured the Heisman Trophy, surpassing well-known competitors such as Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, and Stetson Bennett. The following year, in 2023, Caleb Williams continued to perform well during his final year in college, throwing 266 passes out of 388 attempts for a completion rate of 68.6%. He accumulated 3,633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 170.1. However, USC’s season turned out to be quite disappointing.

Williams is praised for his exceptional skills on the field, which include unmatched dynamism, abilities to extend plays, and a high football IQ, making him a promising prospect. Additionally, his ability to work well within organized offensive strategies is a topic of interest, especially because he thrives in chaotic game situations.

Draft Expert Joel Klatt Believes Caleb Williams Is A Generational Talent

Caleb Williams is consistently praised as a “generational talent” whenever there are discussions regarding the 2024 NFL draft. Most of the analysts have dished out their decision choosing Caleb Williams as the first overall pick. Not long ago, NFL draft analyst Joel Klatt gave perspective on the hype surrounding Caleb Williams, drawing parallels to previous quarterback hopefuls.

Per On3, Joel Klatt said:

“I have said before and you’re going continue to hear this. Like, ‘Well, he does a lot of things like (Patrick) Mahomes‘, ‘He’s even better than Mahomes was in college‘ and all of those things are true. But let’s not just stop there. I want to try to, as best I can, explain why I think Caleb is a generational talent at the quarterback position.”

Joel Klatt underlined Caleb Williams’ exceptional abilities and pointed out his excellence in five crucial areas. These consist of controlling the game while in the pocket, having exceptional arm skills, showing skillful movement and adaptability, being a threat both with running and passing, and showcasing excellent football smarts.

There is no doubt that the hype surrounding Caleb Williams is legitimate, but being labeled as a generational talent brings an additional layer of pressure. Many have demonstrated in the past that excitement can hinder progress. However, after reviewing Caleb’s college statistics, it is hoped that everyone feels confident in his future success.