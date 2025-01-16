“Dallas Cowboys are Jurassic Park & the Fence is Broken”: Colin Cowherd Drops a Bold Take on Jerry Jones & America’s Team

Colin Cowherd believes that America’s team “is in much worse shape than people think.” In an interesting and bold take on his show ‘The Herd,’ after news of HC Mike McCarthy’s ousting from the Dallas camp broke, the analyst explained that Dallas has completely derailed and is headed for disaster.

Comparing Jerry’s World to Jurassic Park, Cowherd painted a grim picture of what is happening in Dallas. He described Dallas’s ongoing problems akin to the T-Rex being let loose out of Jurassic Park.

“I think Dallas is in danger of becoming Jurassic Park… the fence is broken…Dallas thinks they’re close; they think they’re a player away…This is Jurassic Park and the fence is broken, and the T-Rex is running wild. It’s only going to get worse.”

Cowherd pointed to the Cowboys declining performances over the years, culminating this season with a 7-10 record.

“Dallas is in much worse shape than people think. I really do believe, I think they’re in big trouble…Just in the NFC, Detroit, Philadelphia, Green Bay, and the Rams not only have better rosters now significantly better, they have better front offices.”

He compared Dallas unfavorably to other franchises like the Rams and Eagles, which he believes have better overall management and player development strategies.

Despite expressing his belief in Coach Mike McCarthy all season, Jerry Jones moved on from the HC and is on the prowl for someone to fill his shoes. According to several reports, Jones has personally reached out to Deion Sanders to take on the job in Dallas.

However, many experts have hypothesized that Sanders in Dallas would never work—given Jones’s love for the spotlight, and Sanders’ tendency of hogging it. But Cowherd thinks Jones is starting to change. His growing age, the analyst believes, and his team’s awful season might have knocked some sense into Jerry.

“When you get older, you see the world differently; you think about your legacy and how you’re going to leave it for others.”

This, according to him, is why Jones is pursuing Sanders—someone he would have never considered before—in spite of Sanders’ $8 million buyout and his predisposition for overshadowing and overpowering everything else when he’s in charge.

Cowherd, while extremely critical of the Cowboys, suddenly seems uncharacteristically optimistic about Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner isn’t newly old and suddenly prone to self-reflection. He’s been old for quite some time now, and we all know how fond old dogs are of new tricks.

It’s more likely that Jones is going to pursue someone more willing to give him what he wants — total control of the team and the spotlight. If Sanders does, by some miracle, end up in Dallas, it’s hard to see him lasting there for more than a year. Unless of course, Cowherd is right, and Jones is ready to pass on the baton. Knowing Jerry, it seems likelier for an old dog to gladly learn how to do a handshake.