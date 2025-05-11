Nick Wright Explains Why He Believes that Cowboys’ George Pickens Is an “Overrated” Player

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Dallas Cowboys finally managed to make a splash in free agency. In exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, former Pittsburgh Steeler and second-round draft pick, George Pickens, now projects to be the third option in an offense that features CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Advertisement

The move comes just a few weeks after the Cowboys decided not to take a single wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, providing some much-needed relief to an otherwise short-staffed offense. However, analysts are now suggesting that the trade may not be the home run hit that Dallas is expecting it to be.

During his most recent appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the ever-controversial Nick Wright surmised that the Cowboys backed the wrong horse in Pickens.

“I think George Pickens is one of the more overrated players in the whole league… Talent has become wildly overrated and particularly in the NFL… This idea that talent is some cure all, when this guy has been a pain in the ass every step of his football life… [Pickens] is not a serious person and he’s not going to contribute to winning.”

The titled host found himself sharing a similar sentiment, suggesting that the addition of Pickens is a rather shortsighted attempt at finding some quick value. Given Jones’ reputation for being a contrarian, the trade certainly seems to be on brand.

According to Cowherd, the trade is more indicative of the owner’s savior complex and penny-pinching ways and more so than anything else.

“Jerry loves to save. He loves to give people jobs that need it… Jerry is saving him… He hunts for gems… With Pickens, the rest of this league is out, I am in. I think that’s why the Cowboys are where the Cowboys are currently in the NFL.”

While Pickens’ reputation certainly precedes him, his dog-like mentality has the potential to either embolden or hinder Dallas’ offense. The former Steeler will certainly bring some much-needed testosterone to the unit, giving him the chance to become what he likely always should have been, a secondary option in the passing game who can be an enforcer for his team on offense when the occasion calls for it.

Furthermore, his disruptive play style and knack for moving the chains will likely come in handy for an offense that produced a pedestrian average of 19.2 first downs per game in 2024. With a career average of 1,006 receiving yards per season, Pickens certainly has all of the tools to make good on the opportunity that Dallas is providing by allowing him to play through the final year of his rookie contract.

Of course, this all comes with the caveat that Pickens can control his emotions during both pre- and post-snap moments. Given that America’s team has shown a propensity to spotlight drama unlike any other franchise in the NFL, the situation is a high-risk, high-reward scenario for everyone involved.