Dan Campbell Snubbed as Colin Cowherd Lists Top 10 NFL Head Coaches

The NFL’s evolving landscape has made the head coach’s role increasingly important in shaping a franchise’s success. From strategic game-planning to player development and building a winning culture, these leaders are definitely the architects of their team’s fortunes. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd recently stirred the pot with his Top 10 head coaches list for the upcoming 2024-25 season which had a surprising snub.

Advertisement

Topping Cowherd’s list are the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Rams’ Sean McVay, and Ravens’ John Harbaugh. The lineup continues with Broncos’ Sean Payton at No. 4, followed by Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Packers’ Matt LaFleur, Browns’ Kevin Stefanski, Bills’ Sean McDermott, and Texans’ DeMeco Ryans rounding out the top 10.

Colin Cowherd’s Top 10 head coaches in the #NFL: Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/AcYz0QOFiS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 16, 2024

Now, a bothering absentee from the list is Dan Campbell, whose omission raised eyebrows. Campbell’s leadership took the Lions to a historic playoff berth last season, securing their first postseason victory in 32 years. His transformative impact on the long-suffering Lions franchise has been undeniable, making his exclusion particularly puzzling.

Sean Payton’s high ranking at No. 4 has also sparked debate, given the Broncos’ struggles last season.

Cowherd defended this choice by crediting Payton for Russell Wilson’s improved performance and suggesting the QB won’t be able to replicate such success in Pittsburgh without Payton’s guidance. The analyst’s reasoning seems to lean heavily on Payton’s impressive track record with the Saints, where he led the team to nine seasons of double-digit wins, rather than his most recent season’s results.

And as the NFL community digests Cowherd’s list, let’s turn our attention toward the reasons that back his top three selections.

Colin Cowherd’s Top 3 HC Picks

At the pinnacle of Colin Cowherd’s list stands Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid, whom Cowherd sees as the league’s best coach. Cowherd argued that Reid has dominated the NFL since it shifted towards an offense-centric approach.

Andy Reid’s expertise in experience, play design, and play-calling has set him apart. Very much visible by his record as the coach with the second-most playoff appearances in league history. In Cowherd’s view, Reid’s prowess puts him leaps and bounds ahead of his peers.

Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay grabbed the second spot on Cowherd’s list. The NFL analyst couldn’t stop raving about McVay’s ability to set the tone in the locker room. At just 30, McVay bagged his head coaching job and went on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy by 36.

Moving on, the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh completed Cowherd’s top three. He tagged Harbaugh as one of the league’s “underrated” coaching heroes. Cowherd has clearly been wowed by Harbaugh’s versatility, who had his team leading the NFL in scoring defense, special teams, and rushing offense all at once.