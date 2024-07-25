Davante Adams Discloses How Playing QB Caused Irreparable Damage to His Left Hand

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001924

Davante Adams has established himself as one of the best Wide Receivers of the last decade. But his journey to the top was filled with hardships and injuries. In his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, the Raiders star opened up about his early days, especially his time in school when playing as a QB caused irreparable damage to his left hand.

Adams revealed to Shannon Sharpe that before the eighth grade, he had broken his arm three times — twice in the fifth grade and once in the eighth grade.

The injuries occurred when the young Davante was dabbling between playing football and basketball. Unfortunately, suffering three gruesome injuries on the same arm in three years had terrible consequences, as Adams demonstrated this by putting both his hands forward together, revealing that they are of different lengths.

The consecutive trauma on his left hand meant that it stopped growing after eighth grade. Thus, Davante’s right arm is much longer than his left, and it is also bigger in size.

Adams and Shannon, however, kept the tone light as the wideout quipped how he would have covered 15000 more yards if both his arms were the same size. Shannon agreed with the same and playfully argued that the world would have also seen 200 more catches from the star receiver if the damage wasn’t irreversible.

That said, it’s truly remarkable how Adams stuck to football and pursued his dreams despite an incredible injury to his arm. Fans thus were enamored with the WR’s resilience and took to social media to shower praise on the three-time All-Pro.

“Some Dudes Are Just Different”: Netizens Impressed by Adams’s Football Journey

As per statistics from the NCAA pool, only a miniscule of 0.016% make it to the NFL. To put this into numbers, out of the 16000 eligible for the draft every year, only an average of 259 are selected.

Clearing these odds and making it to the NFL is super impressive, but seeing a guy like Davante with his physical disadvantage not only making it to the NFL but dominating it is a story out of movies.

Fans were naturally astounded by the Raiders star’s story and took to “X” to appreciate his journey.

Holy sh*** some dudes are just different https://t.co/fLx4eGJvfz — Justin Bernard (@1heMadScientist) July 25, 2024

and he still a dawg https://t.co/hgJYEVZTdW — KING OF BOP (@MAVE910) July 25, 2024

The best reaction, however, was from a netizen who joked about how the injury almost sent him to the other football a.k.a. soccer.

Almost sent my boy to soccer lmao https://t.co/tR7OkE8jND — Magico. (@Nike_Check_Mj) July 25, 2024

Jokes apart, it’s truly admirable to see Davante not give up. In his conversation with Shannon, he shared how he had decided to quit the game after being brushed aside by a physically superior opponent from a rival team. However, he persevered, which is why Adams today has 10,781 receiving yards and 95 touchdowns under his belt.