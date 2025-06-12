Calvin Johnson Has 2 Tips for Davante Adams to Help Build Chemistry With Matthew Stafford

Most NFL fans look back fondly on the electric connection between Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson during their time with the Detroit Lions. Their deep-ball chemistry made for some truly unforgettable moments. So, now that Johnson is retired, he seems like the perfect person to offer advice to the new receiver who’s about to start catching passes from Stafford.

It’s hard to put into words just how lethal the pairing of Stafford and Johnson was back in the day. So, let’s show rather than tell. Throughout his career, the star wideout caught 521 passes for 8,315 yards and 57 touchdowns in 87 games with Stafford. He was a beast that couldn’t be stopped. He earned the nickname “Megatron” because of it.

Years later, Johnson is retired, but Stafford is still going strong with the LA Rams. They’re a team that recently made a splash by signing Davante Adams, another legendary receiver in his own right. So, Johnson was asked by Kay Adams if he had any advice for the wideout on how to replicate the kind of connection he once had with Stafford.

“When a new receiver came to Matthew [Stafford] or came to our team, they always had to adjust to the fastball that Matthew throws. I would imagine Aaron Rodgers having a similar arm strength. So, he’ll be able to adapt fairly quickly,” Johnson shared on Up & Adams.

In college and high school, Stafford could reportedly throw a baseball 90 MPH. That’s about on par with some lower-level professional pitchers. That kind of arm strength translates to how fast he throws the football as well. Even today, it helps him fit the ball into tight windows.

That said, Johnson also advised Adams to communicate and build a good rapport with Stafford.

“You work and you talk, you work and you communicate. You know, you put the work in, you show that you want to work. Because Matthew’s going to put the work in. He wants to see that, and he wants to have that trust, and get that level of accountability to his team members,” he expressed.

It’s not surprising to hear that Stafford holds his teammates to a certain level of accountability. He’s always appeared to do so in the heat of battle during games. And through his intensity and toughness, it’s a mindset that has helped him command respect.

How will Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford click in LA? HoF WR Calvin Johnson explains what it takes to build chemistry.@heykayadams | @calvinjohnsonjr pic.twitter.com/BaUL2oLG6S — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 12, 2025

Additionally, Johnson told Adams that even if it means hanging out with Stafford away from the field, he should do it. Mostly because veterans don’t get as much time to practice together in camp.

“Davante’s just got to go in there and show that he’s willing to work. And even if it’s not so much putting the work in on the practice field, that he’s showing that he’s willing to get in there and communicate and go through film. You know, just trying to get on the same page off the field, because they’re veterans. They might be limited as far as practice time goes.”

It all seems like sound advice coming from the Hall of Fame wide receiver. Hopefully, Adams saw the clip and took some notes. After all, who better to get advice from than not just a legend of the game, but a close teammate to Stafford?

We’re looking forward to seeing what the Rams and Adams can do together this season. There was a moment in the NFC Divisional round where it looked as though they had the Philadelphia Eagles on the ropes. But they lacked the receiving weapons to keep up with the tough Philly secondary.

Maybe with Johnson’s advice paired with Adams’ skill, the Rams can hit the ground running in 2025 and become serious title contenders once again.