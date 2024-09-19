Dave Canales Realized Bryce Young Is Going to Get Him Fired: Keyshawn Johnson’s Take on Benching Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 15 Chargers at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240915003

After just two games this season, the Carolina Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick from last year, Bryce Young, has been benched in a surprising move that completely alters the team’s game plan. But former Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson believes that head coach Dave Canales never had the quarterback in his plan anyway.

On the latest episode of ‘All Facts No Brakes,’ Johnson argued that it was Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, who were impressed with Young’s talent. They were also the ones to make the final call on his selection.

However, the quarterback out of Alabama was never Canales’ choice to go forward in his first year as a head coach, although he did try his best to nudge him in the right direction.

Johnson also argued that Canales probably understood that Young’s underwhelming performances could put his job at risk, which likely pushed him to convince the management to take the daring step of benching their first overall pick.

“Dave Canales, came in, thinking, ‘Okay, I’ll try to work with it for a short period of time.’ Then he realizes, ‘Now he’s going to get me fired. I have to figure out how to convince the owner that I’m going to bench his a**.'”

Like many, Johnson argued that Young’s biggest challenge is his size. At 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds, he falls notably short compared to the average NFL quarterback.

Johnson asserted that the NFL is a “big man’s game,” and Young’s smaller size, coupled with the Panthers’ struggles, hinders his visibility on the field. Unlike cases such as Drew Brees or Russell Wilson, Young lacks the athleticism or team support that he needs.

Therefore, the former NFL wide receiver made it clear that Young’s time in Carolina is running out and that swift improvement is needed for the team to maintain confidence in him. While wishing Young success on the field, Johnson hinted at a decline in patience if progress isn’t seen soon.

Following this take, former Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman also shared some advice for Young during his guest appearance on the show.

Merriman urges Young to seek a new team

As the conversation progressed, Merriman was direct and straightforward when talking about Young’s situation with the Panthers. In an honest assessment, the ex-NFL linebacker revealed exactly what he’d do if he were in the rookie quarterback’s shoes; he would request a trade.

“If I’m Bryce Young, man, I would want to get out of there as fast as possible. I’m requesting a trade,” Merriman stated, as the odds were not in favor of the young QB from the very start.

He argued that Young was “doomed walking in the door” because he lacked adequate support as a rookie player. Merriman even went on to draw parallels to Joe Burrow’s difficulties with the Cincinnati Bengals and pointed out that Burrow’s physicality helped him to rise above the tough beginnings of his career. But Young lacks similar durability at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

Merriman’s primary complaint centered around the practice of teams such as the Panthers, who put young QBs on the field when the roster around them is weak. He elaborated how without protection and skilled playmakers surrounding them, rookie quarterbacks like Young are bound to fail.

With the Panthers’ offensive line crumbling and key offensive weapons like DJ Moore absent, Merriman views Young as being both physically and emotionally overburdened — a situation similar to what Baker Mayfield experienced during his tenure with Cleveland.

So, in his eyes, a trade makes sense. But what about you? Do you think Young should explore new scenery? Let us know in the comments below.