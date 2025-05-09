Which Coaches Could Get Fired in the 2025-26 NFL Season? Insider Adds Brian Callahan and Two Others to the Hot Seat

With billions of dollars at stake, the NFL is a cutthroat business for everyone. It’s easy to replace players who underperform, GMs who can’t manage the franchises or build a winning roster, and the head coaches who fail to deliver. No one has the luxury to get comfortable, and one can get multiple chances to prove their worth. Fans and owners want immediate results. Failing to deliver has repercussions, and for head coaches, it’s their job. Jerod Mayo paid the price this year. Who will pay it this year?

Well, multiple coaches in hot seats will soon find their heads on the chopping block. Brian Callahan, the head coach of the Titans, is one of them, especially after getting a QB with the first pick of the draft.

According to Diana Russini and Chase Daniel, he could soon find himself out of a job if Tennessee experiences another losing season.

“I think Tennessee is the one I’m watching. Brian Callahan. That one is right because you got a new GM. You’ve had so much change there. I have a hard time imagining that they would be ok with losing the season again if Brian Callahan is unable to produce with Cam Ward.”

Tennessee has made a host of changes since last year, including getting a new GM and a new QB. They would expect Brian Callahan to improve upon the 3-14 record from the last season.

Another head coach who might be losing his job could be Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. The Colts in two seasons under him are 17-17 and haven’t made the playoffs, despite being in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL. Bad QB play from their former 4th overall pick, Anthony Richardson, hasn’t helped matters. They again go into the season with him and Daniel Jones as their two QBs.

But its not only Steichen who might be in the hot seat. The Colts’ GM, Chris Ballard, might be axed after surviving it this year, according to Russini.

“Shane Stiechen. That’s a good one. I thought Chris Ballard was going to be in trouble this year. He made it. I think it’s going to be QB play. Both of them have to be. They’re going to be looked at for sure.”

John Mara currently seems content with both Head Coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen, according to Dianna Russini. While the Giants’ owner hasn’t publicly placed a specific win total as the benchmark for the upcoming season, expectations inevitably rise, especially after the team used two first-round picks in the draft.

By most accounts, the Giants had a strong draft, which naturally puts added pressure on Daboll to make the team more competitive, even while playing in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. There’s a sense that Mara is still supportive—for now—but things can change quickly in this league.

Chase Daniel threw out an unexpected name in this coaching hot seat discussion: Mike McDaniel. Despite leading the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances, McDaniel has yet to secure a contract extension. There are concerns: he struggled to adjust when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined, has a poor record against teams with winning records, and Miami ended last season with a losing record.

“What about the guy in Miami? Mike McDaniel, that’s a good one. He hasn’t gotten an extension yet…They were all in on him initially. I wouldn’t call it hot, flaming hot. I know the owner likes him. It’s just going to be about Tua.”

While the Dolphins have made the postseason under his leadership, they haven’t made it past the Wild Card round yet, and they simply can’t seem to win in cold-weather conditions. While the owner, Stephen Ross, still likes him, if the Dolphins underperform again in 2025, McDaniel’s seat could get uncomfortably hot.

Even though Russini and Daniel didn’t mention him, Dave Canales might also be coaching for his job. The Panthers wrapped up another disappointing season at 5–12, though they did show some late improvement. Canales inherited a struggling roster and is tasked with developing former No. 1 pick Bryce Young.

But with David Tepper’s reputation as an impatient—and arguably erratic—owner, Canales might not get the time he truly needs. If the team shows competitiveness or shifts toward acquiring a new quarterback after the season, he could survive. Otherwise, he may not last beyond one year.

So, who’s the most likely head coach to get the boot next—Brian Callahan, Mike McDaniel, Shane Steichen, or Dave Canales?