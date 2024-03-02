mobile app bar

“Definitely a Steal”: CJ Stroud Vouches For Fellow Ohio State Talent Before 2024 NFL Draft

Vasudha Mudgal
Published

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud’s arrival in the NFL was met with anticipation, and, as it turns out, rightly so. The young quarterback, hailing from Ohio State, has quickly proven that he’s not just hype.  Stroud showcased an uncanny ability to lead, adapt, and perform under pressure—qualities that saw him secure the Offensive Rookie of the Year title, in his debut season with the Houston Texans. As Stroud gears up for his second year, his focus isn’t solely on how he can elevate his game but also on the immense potential of his fellow Ohio State alumni.

With the NFL Combine in full swing in Indianapolis, Stroud has been keen to show his support for his former teammate.  Captioning the story with a confident “Definitely a steal in the draft!” he took to Instagram to post that video of the linebacker in action at the combine.

Tommy Eichenberg, the linebacker in question, has been turning heads with his performance at the combine. Despite opting out of the 40-yard dash, Eichenberg impressed scouts with his vertical leap of 32.5 inches and a long jump mark of 9’8’’. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 233 pounds, with an arm length of 31.6 inches and a hand size of 9.25 inches, his measurements further underscore his physical readiness for the NFL.

Over at Ohio State, he was the force putting in work, leading the pack, and just knowing his work on the field. He snagged the title of Inland Valley Daily Bulletin offensive player of the year and even showed his skills at the big-deal 2020 All-American Bowl in his high school days.

From High School to Ohio to Texas

CJ Stroud’s path mirrors the dedication and upward trajectory seen in Eichenberg’s journey. After spending his initial year at Ohio State as a redshirt, learning and growing behind the scenes, Stroud quickly rose through the ranks to become the starting quarterback. His leadership, decision-making skills, and accuracy earned him the starting spot, a decision validated by numerous accolades, including first-team All-Big Ten honors and a finalist position for the Heisman Trophy.

Stroud’s college career was punctuated by memorable performances, notably a record-setting outing at the Rose Bowl and a triumphant six-touchdown game against Michigan State. His decision to enter the NFL Draft, foregoing his remaining college eligibility, was a leap of faith that has since paid dividends, as evidenced by his rookie year success.

 Stroud himself, despite skepticism around his S2 Cognition test scores, has debunked doubts with his on-field prowess, paralleling the Texans’ impressive turnaround to a 10-7 regular season record and a playoff appearance in his rookie year. Stroud’s rookie year success, culminating in a staggering 4,108 passing yards, a 63.9% completion rate, and 23 touchdowns, has set a high bar.

As he roots for Eichenberg, it’s clear that the bond formed at Ohio State extends far beyond the college field, influencing the next generation of NFL stars. As the 2024 Draft approaches, all eyes will be on Eichenberg, “definitely a steal,” according to Stroud, and a talent ready to shine on the professional stage.

