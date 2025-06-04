What Happened to C.J. Stroud? Texans QB’s Sore Shoulder Explained After OTA Absence

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up prior to a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite being in the NFL for just two years, C.J. Stroud has already led the Texans to four postseason appearances, making him one of the most promising young players in the league today. But this isn’t the only reason people have bought into the QB’s hype train.

For a legendary NFL career, staying healthy is just as important as talent and hard work. And with only two games missed due to a concussion so far, Stroud has been the definition of reliability. That’s why, when the quarterback was absent from the throwing rotation during Houston’s recent OTA sessions, it raised a few eyebrows.

Veteran sports media voices like Andrew Siciliano noted that, while it may not be time to hit the panic button, the situation is still “something to monitor.”

“I would not be overly concerned about a quarterback not throwing in June,” Siciliano said. “But it’s something to note.”

“You know, in years past, it’s been the ‘Hey, Matthew Stafford’s not throwing in June… Joe Burrow’s being eased in.’ And then during the season, you’re like ‘Yeah, maybe his arm’s not right,’” the analyst continued.

The broader context makes this moment feel more important than it might normally be. Entering year three, C.J. Stroud is expected to take an even bigger step forward after his explosive sophomore campaign.

With the AFC South wide open, the Texans face fresh competition. The Jaguars and Titans have added potentially mercurial talents in Travis Hunter and Cam Ward, respectively, while expectations are sky-high after Houston’s playoff breakthrough last season. This offseason could be a pivotal stretch for the young franchise quarterback to continue building his legacy.

While fans and fantasy football followers remain concerned for C.J. Stroud, Texans insiders and coaching staff have maintained a calm, confident front about their talisman’s health status.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans wasted no time in addressing the situation directly:

“First off, I know everybody’s going to ask… first, CJ not throwing again. There’s no concerns with CJ. It’s just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him. But he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there.”

Ryans’ message was echoed by new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who reiterated, “Yeah, he’s locked in every step of the way. No concerns whatsoever… he’s doing a great job, and he’s out here and he’s working.”

Even KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson reported that C.J. Stroud’s issue is a “minor shoulder muscle” concern — nothing that is expected to impact the Texans star’s long-term availability. In fact, according to league sources, Stroud could resume throwing anytime now.

In the meantime, the Buckeyes alum has remained involved, participating in handoff drills and taking mental reps as the Texans opt for caution over risk. Backup Davis Mills, meanwhile, has handled the throwing workload in his place.

So, assuming things go as planned, all signs point to C.J. Stroud ramping back up before training camp and being at full speed by the preseason. For now, it’s precaution, not panic — but given the stakes, every rep matters.