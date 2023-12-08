“Definitely Watching This”: Trailer of Snoop Dogg’s R-Rated Football Comedy Gets Fans Hyped Up for the Release

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC captain and recording artist Snoop Dogg watches from the sidelines against the NFC during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg never fails to give fans that same extra dose of entertainment right when it is needed. In August last year, it was announced that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. and film writer Kenya Barris would come together to produce a sports comedy masterpiece named “The Underdoggs.” After waiting for over a year, fans finally got a sneak peek of the upcoming R-rated football comedy in its trailer debut.

‘The Underdoggs‘ trailer was released on Thursday, Dec. 7, and the movie, which was initially set for a cinema release on January 26, will now premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It would be a worldwide release, and viewers in over 240 countries and territories can enjoy the movie on the same date instead.

The movie revolves around Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, played by Snoop Dogg himself. He will be portraying a former football star who finds himself in trouble after a car-speeding incident. As a consequence, he’s mandated to coach a kids’ football team for community service. Along the way, he finds a new purpose and his long-lost passion for the game. Alongside Snoop, the movie features actors like Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, and George Lopez.

The Boardroom recently shared the movie’s trailer on Instagram, and fans are super excited about Snoop Dogg playing a football coach. They were thrilled by his performance and expressed their excitement about the movie’s release.

NFL Fans’ Excitement Skyrockets Over Snoop Dogg’s Movie Premiere

Snoop Dogg’s global fanbase and the football theme of the movie will attract a wide range of audiences. People are already buzzing with excitement and eagerly waiting for the movie’s release on January 26, as there aren’t any major releases scheduled for that day.

A fan remarked, “Oh, definitely watching this.”

Another person commented, “UNC,” with three laughing emojis and three fire emojis.

Someone shared, “Snoop might have a hit with this one.”

A user expressed, “This look [fire emoji]can’t wait”

Another user commented, “This looks so bad and so good”

It’s worth noting that Snoop leads a youth football league in California called ‘The Snoop Youth Football League‘. It began in 2005 with Snoop Dogg and Khalil Wadood, who’s in charge of the league. Their goal, according to the league’s website, is to give city kids a chance to play football through a non-profit organization and to inspire them to learn about teamwork, staying healthy, and having fun in a safe place.

Dogg, who himself is a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, joined the ManningCast show last year. During his appearance, he talked to the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, about his love for the Steelers. Snoop shared that he became the team’s fan in the ’70s as he used to admire their great defense and the overall style of play.

As he grew up, he met Steelers players like Ben Roethlisberger and Coach Bill Cowher, feeling even more connected to the team and eventually becoming a proud part of Steeler Nation.