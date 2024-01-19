Amidst $100Mn OF Revelation, Snoop Dogg Schools Steelers Front Office to Fix What Matters

Following Snoop Dogg’s revelation about turning down a $100 million OnlyFans offer to maintain loyalty to his wife, he’s now offering advice to the Pittsburgh Steelers on how to improve their team. Having been a Steelers fan since 1975, Snoop provided a unique perspective on the Steelers’ coaching dynamics.

Snoop Dogg, on the “Rich Eisen Show,” kicked off by noting that, since he became a Steelers fan in 1975, there have only been three coaches: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and the current coach, Mike Tomlin. When discussing the team’s performance over the years, he pointed out that the Steelers had some tough seasons under Noll and Cowher. Surprisingly, though, Coach Tomlin has maintained a consistently positive record, never witnessing a bad regular season. Dogg stated,

Mike Tomlin made history as the first African American head coach for the Steelers in 2007. Over 17 years, he led them to victory in Super Bowl XLIII, clinched two AFC Conference championships, and never experienced a losing season. However, in the last five years, including the current season, the team made it to the playoffs thrice but could not advance further than the AFC Wild Card Round.

Snoop believes the issue might lie with the coaching staff. He suggests that someone else, perhaps a general manager, should be involved in choosing coordinators for both sides of the ball to bring a fresh perspective to their team.

Moreover, the 52-year-old rapper emphasizes the need for a modern approach, saying the team’s style should be up-to-date (2025) rather than outdated (1984). Praising the team’s defense, he stressed more flexibility in using the talented players, drawing comparisons to successful teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, and Lions, who all have made it to the 2023 Divisional Round game.

Comparing the coaching tenures of Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers reveals different patterns. Noll’s era from 1969 to 1991 brought success to the franchise, securing four Super Bowl wins and reaching seven conference championships despite occasional losing seasons. Cowher, coaching from 1992 to 2006, contributed to a Super Bowl win while reaching six conference championships.

Now Mike Tomlin, who has been coaching since 2007, has been to the AFC championship only three times and his team has faced six early playoff exits in 11 tries. So while Tomlin has a consistent winning record and a Super Bowl win, he has been less frequent in surviving the playoffs compared to Noll and Cowher. Hence, although Snoop’s love for the team is evident, he may not always be correct about certain matters.

Steelers and Snoop Dogg Once Pranked Pittsburgh Last Year

Snoop Dogg has frequently expressed his love for the Steelers, revealing that his grandfather played a crucial role in turning him into a devoted fan. Interestingly, the “Who Am I?” singer took his connection with the team a step further by signing as a Wide Receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in April 2023.

Pittsburgh Steelers took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Snoop Dogg’s signing, sharing a photo of him in action catching a football. In their caption, they happily declared, “We have agreed to terms with WR Calvin Broadus Jr.,” and included a link for those eager to learn more about the exciting development.

However, when fans clicked on the link, they were taken to a page that simply said, “April Fools!”. Steelers, along with Snoop Dogg, pulled off a prank that had fans fooled, leaving many uncertain about what was going on. When the truth surfaced, social media buzzed with humorous reactions from fans who appreciated the playful jest.