“Deion Got Coach Prime”: Super Bowl Champion Playfully Eyes ‘Coach Sanders’ Nickname

No one calls Deion Sanders by his actual name anymore. Through his antics and his success as a coach, his moniker, Coach Prime has now become his most defining identity. With him settled and recognized as Coach Prime, however, ‘Coach Sanders’ is up for grabs, and a candidate is all ready to take it.

Retired NFL champion Emmanuel Sanders appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and talked about his latest career venture. While the explosive WR gave all to his NFL career, he has been having a laidback retirement. Sanders had a short stint as an analyst but he has found a new interest that keeps him close to the game, coaching his son’s seven-a-side-football team.

And because of this latest connection to the game, Sanders has been looking to get a nickname that rivals Deion Sanders’.

While speaking about the joys of coaching, he said, “I’m enjoying that now. Well, Dion got Coach Prime so I guess I could take Coach Sanders you know what I mean?”

With the moniker Coach Sanders, the former WR runs the risk of being confused with Deion Sanders, but who wouldn’t love to have that problem? Interestingly, Sanders’ ‘Prime’ nickname came into existence without any connection to football.

How Deion Sanders Became Coach Prime

While Sanders has been a true force on the gridiron, his nickname, ‘Prime’ did not come from his action on the football field. While he was on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Sanders revealed the origin story for his nickname. As an adult, he played football and baseball, but as a high-schooler, he was a true menace on the basketball court.

He explained that he had played a brilliant game, dropping 37 points in a crucial away game. While on the way back home, Sanders’ teammate passed him and went on to call him ‘Prime Time’. Per Sporting News, Sanders went on to accept that moniker without any hesitation. Since high school, Prime Time has stuck with Sanders. As he transitioned into coaching, Prime Time changed to Coach Prime.

While his identity as Prime might not have originated in the world of football, his efforts as a coach have strengthened it. Through his exemplary methods, Deion Sanders has proven himself to be a stellar coach in the college circuit.