Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Carolyne Chambers Gets Nostalgic, Shares Daughter Deiondra’s Special 20-Year-Old Essay

Deion Sanders and his ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, have maintained their friendship even in separation. Chambers has often been seen supporting Coach Prime’s various ventures on social media, which is a treat for fans. However, this time, her post takes us back to a heartwarming gesture from their daughter, Deiondra.

Carolyne took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt anecdote about Deiondra from two decades ago. When asked to write about ‘A Strong Woman,’ the 12-year-old unsurprisingly chose to write about her mother, leaving her proud.

Carolyne wrote in the caption:

“I cherish this forever, from my daughter @deiondrasanders. For class she was suppose to write about ‘A Strong Woman’ and she chose to write about her Mommy!”

In the short essay, Carolyne’s teen daughter described her as an ‘outstanding woman’ who accomplished everything she wanted. As Deiondra described, “She didn’t stop for anything, not even all the diamond rings.”

“She has worked hard for where she is now. That is why in my life she’s so profound,” Deiondra continued.

@DeionSanders‘ ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, shares a touching throwback essay written by their daughter, @DeiondraSanders, from 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/SgRZVjbNUe — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) October 2, 2024

Deiondra Sanders is an internet personality who recently became a mother herself after welcoming a baby girl into the Sanders family. She was amazed that her mother saved an essay from two decades ago and reposted it on her Instagram profile.

That said, Deion and Carolyne married in 1989 and had two kids together before separating in 1998. Sanders was severely affected by the divorce and even attempted suicide. However, they reconciled and never allowed the messy divorce to hinder their co-parenting of Deion Jr. and Deiondra.

Carolyne still cheers for Deion

Carolyne Chambers, a former model, became a realtor in Texas to support herself while Sanders continued his NFL career. After the separation, Sanders married Pilar and had three more kids: Shedeur, Shilo, and Shelomi.

Similarly, Chambers later married a former NBA player, Erick Strickland, but did not have any children.

It was never revealed why Carolyne and Deion separated, but they share a lifelong friendship. She often promoted Coach Prime’s different business ventures and coaching assignments on her social media.

Even after Deion moved to Colorado, she began supporting the Colorado Buffaloes and often posted well wishes to her ex-husband before games.