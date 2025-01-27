“His Crime Is That He Is Not Patrick Mahomes”: Stephen A. Smith Pities Josh Allen for Consistently Falling Short in the Playoffs

Always a bridesmaid, never the bride. Josh Allen must have been feeling like Cinderella over the last few years. Believing that, one of these seasons, his own Fairy Godmother would float into his life and turn him into the belle of the ball. He probably thought this year was that year, but alas, Allen and his Buffalo Bills have fallen short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Again. And to some, including Stephen A. Smith, Allen’s only “crime” is that he’s not his K.C. counterpart.

Allen is 4-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season, including a big win this year. But he’s 0-4 against Kansas City in the postseason. That means Allen has lost four playoff games to Patrick Mahomes, which is an NFL record for one QB against another.

The thing is, Allen has played well in every postseason matchup with K.C. And as Stephen A. points out, it seems the only thing holding him back is that he’s not Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s a terrific quarterback, he’s special. His crime is that he’s not Patrick Mahomes and that he can’t be Patrick Mahomes… When you look at Josh Allen, I think the thing that has to be so painful for him is that he knows, there have been several occasions where the effort he put forth would’ve beaten anybody else. But the one person you need to beat, you can’t,” Stephen A. said on the latest episode of First Take.

Smith pointed out that the issue is almost exacerbated by the fact that Allen and Mahomes are in the same conference. That means that until they can pick the K.C. lock, Allen and the Bills will never have that “Super Bowl experience” that they crave so much.

The Mahomian Chiefs are reminiscent of the Jordan Bulls or the Brady Patriots in that they stop a ton of really good and exciting teams from ever reaching the pinnacle. They become immovable obstacles for these other teams on the climb to the top. That reminded Stephen A. of a couple of boxers who did the same by retaining their belts for so long while turning away countless quality challengers.

“I love boxing and there’s a lot of great fighters, but you couldn’t beat Floyd Mayweather, you couldn’t beat Marvin Hagler. There’s just certain cats you couldn’t beat, you couldn’t be. “

The most frustrating thing, as Smith pointed out, is that Allen has played very well in most of those postseason losses to the Chiefs. In the 2021 playoffs, Allen posted 329 passing yards, four passing TDs, a 73 completion percentage, and another 68 yards on the ground. He still lost because he didn’t get a chance in overtime. That tragedy led to a rules change.

Last year he was solid again, posting over 250 yards of total offense and three total TDs. This year, he was also excellent, tossing two TDs and posting a 104.7 passer rating. He even won the turnover battle, as Allen recovered all three of his own fumbles while Mahomes lost his only one. Somehow, that still wasn’t enough.

Fans have some fun at Josh Allen and the Bills’ expense

It’s sad for Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and everyone in Bills mafia. They know all about going 0-4 in crucial situations, as they went 0-4 in four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s. Buffalo has suffered another tragedy in a long line of them, which has led this to become a very fertile ground for comedy. Of course, Twitter users obliged.

Evidently, Josh Allen and the Bills need to look at a different approach. The definition of insanity is repeating the same action over and over and expecting a different result. It’s going to be a long offseason for the boys in Western New York—but first, they’re going to cheer their butts off for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.