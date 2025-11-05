“Our Next 3 Opponents Are on Fire”: Travis Kelce Urges Chiefs to “Get Things Rolling” Amid Fading Playoff Hopes

The Kansas City Chiefs took a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are now 5-4 on the season. That record puts them third in the AFC West and eighth in the entire conference, meaning that if the playoffs started today, the Chiefs wouldn’t be in them. Now, heading into their bye week, Travis Kelce has taken a step back, analyzed the situation, and recognized that it’s time to get the bus moving.

Advertisement

Sunday’s loss to the Bills was a tough one for Kelce and the Chiefs. They led 10-7 at one point in the second quarter before allowing a touchdown to fall behind 10-14. They then drove down the field and tried to respond but turned it over on downs in a critical spot. The Bills capitalized, scoring again to make it 10-21, and after that, it was too much to overcome.

Following the loss, Kelce admitted that it’s frustrating being in the spot the Chiefs are in right now.

“It’s frustrating, man,” Kelce began (via New Heights). “5 and 4, a little over .500 right now. Out of the playoffs, if the playoffs started right now.”

Just ahead of the Chiefs in the standings are the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a gutsy 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It’s the kind of win that Kelce and the Chiefs desperately needed.

Now, with their backs against the wall after the loss, Kelce said that he and his teammates need to figure things out… and fast.

“We have to get this sh*t going, man. The schedule doesn’t get much easier. Our next three opponents are absolutely on fire.”

The Chiefs’ next three opponents are the Denver Broncos in Denver, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas. The Broncos are 7-2 and atop the AFC West with a strong defense and a mercurial offense. Meanwhile, the Colts are also 7-2 and have played like one of the most lethal scoring offenses in NFL history.

The Cowboys are the Cowboys, and they might be a nice breath of fresh air for Kelce and the Chiefs. But after that, things get tough again with games against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. They also have to play the Broncos again. So, things are getting tight in Kansas City.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kelce and the squad can overcome the mediocre start and get things back on track for a playoff run. Rashee Rice has come back and provided much-needed juice for the offense. But the loss to the Bills this past weekend shows that they might still have some issues that they need to fix.