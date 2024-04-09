Deion Sanders Ex-Wife Pilar Shares Touching Message as Daughter Shelomi Enters Transfer Portal

Unlike Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur and Shilo, Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders is looking to leave Colorado. While rumor mills were already buzzing about a possible move, Shelomi recently gave veracity to the speculations by announcing her entry to the transfer portal.

Advertisement

Shelomi couldn’t muster up much impact for the CU Buffs in her first season as a redshirt freshman, as she only played a meager 11 minutes in 5 games. For a talented high school prospect, who was named in the first-team All-District for District 10 6A in Texas, playing just 11 minutes a season is surely disappointing.

Advertisement

Hence, considering her disappointing run with the Buffs, she has finally decided to enter the portal. This was also insinuated by the comment her mother and Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders left on the Instagram announcement post. “You Gotta Put You First Baby!” commented Pilar Sanders supporting her child in making a decision that’s best for her.

Incidentally, many fans showed support and love for Shelomi’s stance on her transfer portal announcement post. However, a few opined that she should have shown some more perseverance and stayed back for another season.

Colorado is a top university and not many would leave it easily. Shelomi even acknowledged this on her social media post thanking her coaches and the university for accepting her and making her a part of the Buffs family.

All said and done, Shelomi has made her mind up and is ready for the next challenge.

Advertisement

What Next For Shelomi Sanders?

Now that Shelomi has made her decision, she does have a few potential destinations to pick from. Up till now, Shelomi and her siblings based their college decision on Deion Sanders’ coaching journey. Like Shilo and Shedeur, Shelomi started with Jackson State where their father Deion Sanders made his coaching debut. Later, the trio shifted to Colorado with their father, but with meager game time and just three points a change in scenery is much needed.

Considering how Deion Sanders loves to keep his family together, it would be fair to assume that Shelomi might most likely honor this wish. Another potential destination can be teams that need a point guard. Her former team Jackson State University seems to check both boxes along with giving Shelomi the advantage of a familiar territory.

Even though Shelomi averaged a point per game for Tomekia Reed’s team, JSU can be a decent option along with other HBCUs if getting more playing time is the priority. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how her journey pans out.