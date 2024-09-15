mobile app bar

Deion Sanders Exposes Disrespectful Incident — Rams Players Elbowed Coach Philips Before the Game

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Deion Sanders Exposes Disrespectful Incident — Rams Players Elbowed Coach Philips Before the Game

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) shows a pass at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

A day after Deion Sanders was seen laying the blueprint for seizing the importance of each play, CU pulled off a stellar 28-9 win over the Colorado State Rams–improving the record to 2-1.

However, it was a deeply personal game and there was no other option for the Buffs but to win–all because the tensions leading up to the game extended far beyond the on-field rivalry.

While addressing the media after his team’s second win of the season, Sanders opened up about his emotions running high before the game. Sanders reported disrespectful behavior from several Rams players during warm-ups–an incident that Sanders couldn’t just let pass off.

Reportedly, one of the Colorado State Rams players elbowed Buffs WR’s coach Jason Phillips Gary. According to Sanders, the Colorado State players had also made derogatory comments about the Colorado Buffaloes’ Football Program.

Citing these “uncalled for” behaviors, Sanders hoped, saying, “I just pray that our kids never act in that manner.”

He frustratingly hinted at how there is a double standard in how the media treats different teams, suggesting that if it were the Buffs, the media would’ve had a field day.

Switching back to the Buffaloes vs Rams game, Sanders hailed his team’s performance and commended them for bouncing back following the last loss to underdogs–Nebraska Cornhuskers. Praising CU players for staying professional and keeping their focus, he stated, “We just want to play some football.”

Sanders’ compliments were especially inclined toward the offensive line for their standout performance in both run and pass blocking– which were key factors in the Buffaloes‘ success.

The game had its fair share of struggles. Since the Colorado Buffaloes committed 12 penalties for 115 yards, it could have been a big issue if the score was closer. While Sanders didn’t agree with all the calls, he gave a big shout-out to his team for pushing through.

In the end, the 28-9 win over the Rams was about more than just winning—it all came down to retaining their pride and respect–especially after facing the derogatory behavior from Colorado State.

