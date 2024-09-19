Deion Sanders Lays Down The Law at CU Buffs Meeting — “How Many Times Do I Have to Tell Y’all That Cannot Happen?”

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

After a humbling 28-10 loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, CU Head Coach, Deion Sanders felt it was essential for his Buffs squad to refocus. He understood the necessity for a fresh strategy and communicated this clearly—the focus was not on winning the entire game but rather it was about striving to win each play, one step at a time.

Advertisement

The payoff was the CU’s win against Colorado State. Nevertheless,‌ ‌Sanders was not happy with the 28-9 victory. Following the game‌ ‌at a team gathering‌, he pinpointed a play that had been ‌bothersome.

“That cannot happen!” he exclaimed in a raised voice‌, as seen on Well-Off Media’s latest vlog.

“How many times do I have to tell y’all? That cannot happen!” Sanders looked visibly annoyed as he highlighted a play on the screen that showed a lack of discipline.

His issue? The Buffaloes had accumulated 100 yards in penalties the week—a number that he deemed unacceptable, to him.

“Discipline, discipline, discipline,” he repeated as he stressed reducing mistakes and mental slip-ups.

Looking back at the 2024 Rocky Mountain showdown between Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State University (CSU), Buffaloes’ Travis Hunter snagged two touchdown passes and amassed more than 100 receiving yards while also making an interception on defense.

Additionally,​ Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes–with two of them finding Hunter in the end zone.

Colorados’ defense and special teams capitalized on turnovers from Colorado State through both recovered fumbles and interceptions as the Rams faced challenges in sustaining their momentum on the field.

The game remained under the control of the Buffaloes despite a touchdown by Colorado State’s Justin Marshall with Hunter and Shedeur leading the way.

Certainly, the game was won! However, Sanders was still determined to address the issues because he understood the importance of refining their performance before taking on tough competitors.

Next up is Baylor for Colorado–their first game in the Big 12 conference since 2010. Again, while facing Baylor, every play and every move will matter as per the Coach Prime.