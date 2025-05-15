“Amazon Missed the Opportunity to Hire Prime”: Deion Sanders’ Netflix Series Sparks Fan Buzz Following Aaron Rodgers’ Enigma

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

In recent years, Netflix has started series such as “Quarterback” and “Receiver” which follows multiple players at their positions in the NFL to give fans an understanding of what it’s like to be an NFL athlete. They even have other specials such as the Aaron Rodgers Enigma, which followed Rodgers after he recovered from his torn Achilles tendon injury suffered in 2023.

Today, their expansion with the NFL series continued as they announced a new upcoming series featuring NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Sanders, being one of the most versatile athletes in history, played in both the NFL and MLB, and simultaneously.

One week, he hit a home run for the New York Yankees and returned a punt for a touchdown with the Atlanta Falcons. The upcoming series will feature how he was able to shine as a two-sport athlete while making the transition to being a successful college football coach. It is currently in production and will be a three-episode 60-minute series. Sanders announced the news on X today with Netflix in an official post.

“Guess what, I heard a rumor,” Sanders said. “Prime Time is going prime time with Netflix in 2026. Oh! Now give me my theme music.”

We can confirm that the rumors are true… Deion ‘PRIME TIME’ Sanders is coming to Netflix in 2026. pic.twitter.com/cTBTOGfmYS — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2025

Following the announcement of the upcoming series with Sanders featured on Netflix, fans had mixed opinions on the upcoming series. Some fans thought Amazon Prime fumbled the bag by not doing another series with Sanders, given their name, while others pointed out how he already has a show on Amazon.

Amazon missed the opportunity to hire Prime — LaJoie de Vivre (@StadiumThrills) May 14, 2025

They had him for like 4 seasons, look it up the show is called “Prime” — Dre (@DreFire0) May 14, 2025

Some things just seem like a perfect match. I’ve always wondered why Miller Lite never teamed up with Reggie Miller during their NBA partnership—it just feels like a missed opportunity. — LaJoie de Vivre (@StadiumThrills) May 14, 2025

What more do people need to know about a guy who’s already everywhere — College Ball King (@collegeballking) May 14, 2025

Wow all 5 Colorado fans are so excited to watch this — Carter Speer (@CommanderSpeer) May 14, 2025

Nobody asked for this nor do they want it. — BigRedKorner (@BigRedKorner) May 14, 2025

As Sanders mentioned, the show is expected to air next year in 2026. Sanders will enter his third season as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head football coach. This will also be the first year at Colorado where he won’t be coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.