mobile app bar

“Amazon Missed the Opportunity to Hire Prime”: Deion Sanders’ Netflix Series Sparks Fan Buzz Following Aaron Rodgers’ Enigma

Robert Gullo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

In recent years, Netflix has started series such as “Quarterback” and “Receiver” which follows multiple players at their positions in the NFL to give fans an understanding of what it’s like to be an NFL athlete. They even have other specials such as the Aaron Rodgers Enigma, which followed Rodgers after he recovered from his torn Achilles tendon injury suffered in 2023. 

Today, their expansion with the NFL series continued as they announced a new upcoming series featuring NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Sanders, being one of the most versatile athletes in history, played in both the NFL and MLB, and simultaneously.

One week, he hit a home run for the New York Yankees and returned a punt for a touchdown with the Atlanta Falcons. The upcoming series will feature how he was able to shine as a two-sport athlete while making the transition to being a successful college football coach. It is currently in production and will be a three-episode 60-minute series. Sanders announced the news on X today with Netflix in an official post. 

“Guess what, I heard a rumor,” Sanders said. “Prime Time is going prime time with Netflix in 2026. Oh! Now give me my theme music.” 

Following the announcement of the upcoming series with Sanders featured on Netflix, fans had mixed opinions on the upcoming series. Some fans thought Amazon Prime fumbled the bag by not doing another series with Sanders, given their name, while others pointed out how he already has a show on Amazon. 

As Sanders mentioned, the show is expected to air next year in 2026. Sanders will enter his third season as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head football coach. This will also be the first year at Colorado where he won’t be coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

x-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these