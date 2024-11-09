Deion Sanders Reveals Travis Hunter Sometimes Doesn’t Agree OC Pat Shurmur’s Play Calls

The hallmark of a great player is his confidence in recognizing just how good he actually is. When it comes to the world of college football, Travis Hunter is one of the best players to don the cleats right now. It’s safe to say that Hunter’s talents have been the leading force behind the Colorado Buffaloes’ redemption arc this season. And while humility is a big part of his demeanor, Hunter is well aware of his prowess and often defies authority to express it.

CBS Sports recently held an interview with Deion Sanders and the offensive coordinator of the Buffs, Pat Shurmur. In one of the segments, Deion was heard talking about how Shedeur is an ardent follower of the strategies that come from the sidelines, while Travis ends up disagreeing with the tactics every so often. Coach Prime narrated an incident from a game where Travis was heard saying that the ball should just be thrown to him rather than creating any other plays.

“So, Shedeur respects the heck out of him and understands the cause and the why. Sometimes Travis don’t understand the why. Like I remember we’re in the game in Orlando and you [Pat] trying to come up with something and listening to the people upstairs and Travis just goes, “You guys should throw the ball to Travis.” Travis pic.twitter.com/qUp64A2BQg — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 8, 2024

Pat Shurmur joined the Colorado program this year. His debut season with the team has seen a massive improvement in offense compared to last year. The offensive plays are much smoother, and with players like LaJohntay Wester and Travis Hunter making game-winning touchdowns, this is a whole new side to the Colorado team and one that could potentially make it to the conference championship.

As for Shedeur Sanders, the leading man of the team, he shares a great relationship with Shurmur, and coach Prime only has good words to say about their dynamic.

Pat Shurmur and Shedeur’s well-coordinated equation, as per Deion

From being the most sacked QB in 2023 to now being the man to make the hail-mary passes, Shedeur has come a long way. And a lot of the credit goes to Shurmur’s account, who has dipped his elbows in deep to ensure that the team comes out swinging. With a 6-2 record, the Buffs are charging towards the playoffs, and at the helm of it is the pair of Pat-Shedeur, who play the most pivotal part in the team’s offense.

“The offseason, the summer, they’ve kept in touch. I mean Pat has always been there and he he’s a straight shooter. He’s going to tell you like it is. He’s going to challenge not only Shedeur but everybody on that offense including the coaches and he’s been there and done that so Shedeur respects the heck out of him.”

Thus, Shurmur’s way of coaching has led Shedeur to record 2,591 passing yards along with a staggering number of 21 touchdowns over the course of eight games, which is a big deal for the youngster. While Shedeur is most definitely not going to be around for another season with the Buffs, Shurmur’s presence will greatly amplify the team’s performance in the upcoming seasons in the Big 12.