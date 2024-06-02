Deion Sanders’ Sleek Golf Cart From the Iconic 90s Cowboys Era, Valued at $30,000, Goes Viral

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, driving, stops to talk with his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders during warm-ups before the JSU spring game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, April 24, 2022. Tcl Jsu

Deion Sanders has lived his life out loud and free, and one of the most telling reflections of this is his car collection. Over the years, he has collected a beautiful array of cars, ranging from absurdly expensive vehicles to nice, economical ones. However, one car that he specifically modified for himself back in the ’90s, arguably suiting his personality, is still a topic of conversation, with Sanders himself recently sharing it as a throwback video.

It was a modified Marcedes golf cart, which Deion Sanders showcased in his throwback video. When the Cowboys assigned golf carts to their players to get around the facility, Sanders had to level up and bring his own. And level up he did, with a $30,000 golf cart complete with a built-in boom box and even air conditioning.

“Coach Prime in ‘96 at training camp,” wrote the Buffaloes head coach in the caption, reminiscing about his time trying his hand at the receiver position. Notably, Prime had clinched his first Super Bowl a year back with the Niners and went on to add another ring in the upcoming season with America’s Team.

Interestingly, the love for vehicles isn’t just limited to the CU head coach. His sons have also been indoctrinated with Prime’s love for vehicles. For his son Shedeur’s 15th birthday, Coach Prime went on to gift him a $40,000 truck.

Over the years, the young QB has continued to indulge in his love for cars, adding several more vehicles to his garage. These include the luxurious Mercedes EQB and Corvette Stingray, along with additions such as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and Dodge Durango Hellcat.

Fans Go Crazy Over Deion Sanders’ Throwback Video

As the throwback video went viral, fans flocked to the comments to express their fascination with the peculiar vehicle that Sanders was driving. While some noted that Deion Sanders is likely the reason why his sons share his passion for vehicles, others weren’t at all surprised that the CU head man had such a vehicle. See for yourselves:

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are going into the 2024 season on the back of a disappointing debut, which saw them at the bottom of the Pac-12.

Surely, Prime aims to secure a Bowl Game this season, which might potentially impact his QB son’s draft slot. Off the field, Prime has been stealing hearts, and the hungry fans will expect the same when his second season at Boulder starts in August.