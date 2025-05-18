As Travis Hunter Works on His Two-Way Greatness in the NFL, Deion Sanders Issues a 4 Word Message for Him on His Birthday

Let’s all wish the new two-way phenom of the Jacksonville Jaguars — Travis Hunter — a happy birthday, everybody! He turns 22 today as he continues to work, currently working his two-way greatness in the NFL. But Deion Sanders didn’t forget this big day. He even wished his former player a happy birthday and posted about him on his Twitter.

It’s no secret that there have been a ton of questions surrounding Hunter since he arrived at the NFL Combine. Many wondered if he wanted to play both offense and defense in the NFL, like he did in college. Furthermore, analysts and coaches questioned whether he could actually do it, and do it well.

But, Hunter has made it indelibly clear that he wants to try to do both positions in the NFL. That’s why Deion had a motivational advice/quote in the caption of for happy birthday post:

“@TravisHunterJr Happy Birthday Son. Love ya man. Be Greater & don’t negotiate your Peace,” Deion wrote in his post.

@TravisHunterJr Happy Birthday Son. Love ya man. Be Greater & don’t negotiate your Peace. pic.twitter.com/lfVY02kcYS — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 18, 2025

Hunter has been listening to the wise words of Deion all along. After all, Sanders was one of the few hybrid wide receivers and cornerbacks to ever play at a high level, so he knows the secrets to success. One of those is betting on yourself and tuning out the doubters. Additionally, Hunter is putting in double the work when it comes to film study.

It’s clear that Hunter is dedicated to making his two-way career happen in a way that very few others could. Videos have even been released recently of him throwing the ball downfield with a perfect spiral. Will we see some trick plays of Hunter throwing the ball come the season? We’ll have to wait and find out.

At 22, there’s still so much ahead for Hunter to accomplish. He already has a Heisman Trophy in his collection. One has to wonder how much more hardware he’ll be able to collect in the NFL. Deion finished with eight Pro Bowls, six All-Pro honors, two Super Bowl titles, and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Will the same be in the cards for Hunter?

We’d like to believe so. It’s hard to watch Hunter on film and not get completely engrossed in everything he brings to a football team. He’s like a living Batman with all the gadgets and tools in his arsenal.

Happy birthday, Travis! We wish you the best and hope that a fruitful NFL career is on the horizon. We’re all excited to finally watch you perform on the grandest of stages every Sunday. Looking forward to what should be a wonderful time. And so is Deion.