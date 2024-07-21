Deion Sanders’ Son Takes a Shot at NCAA 25 for Making Colorado Playbook “The Worst”

NCAA 25 fever has taken the football world by storm, and players are all about it. But hold up—Deion Sanders Jr. isn’t exactly feeling the love. He’s got some beef with how Colorado’s playbook is represented in the video game.

Jumping onto social media, Sanders Jr. called out the video game for making Colorado’s playbook “the worst.” In his eyes, the game doesn’t do justice to the strategies and plays that his team uses. And to make matters worse, he’s annoyed that players are stuck using these subpar playbooks in online showdowns.

Colorado gotta have the worst offense & defensive playbooks on the game../ Then they force u to play with them online — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) July 21, 2024

The excitement for NCAA 25 has been through the roof, especially with the reveal of player ratings. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, for example, scored a solid 93 overall, placing him at the top of the list alongside Georgia’s Carson Beck.

That said, while NCAA Football 25 is a huge hit, the Sanders clan believes there is still room for improvement. However, one exclusive feature from the Colorado Buffaloes included in the game might currently excite the Buffaloes fan base.

Shedeur’s Celebration Makes the Cut to NCAA Football 25

NCAA 25 fever is sweeping through the football world, and fans are loving every minute of it. But for some, the Sanders clan has done tremendous things for the college football world, therefore, they would like to agree with Sanders Jr.

I was thinking the same thing I don’t even kno how they can do Buffs like that. — John “WAYMAKER” Weidow (@WaymakerJohn) July 21, 2024

Others, however, aren’t quite sold that CU deserves a top spot, and didn’t shy away from throwing a jab or two at Deion Sanders’ eldest.

Deion Sanders Jr ragging on His Bros Alma mater and Daddies team… Colorado Buffaloes — Slowpoke Rodriguez (Chubby Boxer) (@ChubbyTrevno) July 21, 2024

What I been Cooking with the schemes — Mad Titan Gaming (@MadTitan303) July 21, 2024

Hopefully there’s an update by week 3 of college football — DJ✌⚽️ (@mrfantastic08) July 21, 2024

Despite the split views, one detail has really caught everyone’s eye, and that is Shedeur Sanders’ signature celebration making it into the game. When the 2023 season kicked off, Shedeur flashing his watch at opposing fans and players became not only a trademark move but also a matter of debate in the CFB community.

Now, fans can bring that swagger to the digital field. EA Sports’ gameplay for College Football 25 has custom celebrations, including Shedeur’s iconic “Watch Flex” move, exclusive to Colorado.

It’s undeniable that if touchdown celebrations were updated to include Shedeur’s cool move, fans would go wild. However, for now, they are stuck with an underwhelming playbook.