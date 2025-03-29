Deion Sanders’ Son Gets Hilariously Greedy After Coach Prime Signs $54M Contract, Becoming the 4th Highest-Paid CFB HC

Deion Sanders just made history — not just in college football, but in Colorado too — after landing a massive five-year, $54 million contract that keeps him in Boulder through 2029. This deal comes with a hefty yearly payday, including a cool $10 million next year alone.

And while Coach Prime is set to rake in the cash, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known endearingly as Bucky, is already thinking about how to get his cut. Why should dad be the only one cashing in?

Bucky reacted to an X post breaking down just how much money his father will be pulling in. By yearly average, it’s $10.8 million. That’s $900,000 per month, $207,692 per week, and $29,589 per day. Every hour, Coach Prime will earn $1,232, and every single second, $20 will drop into his pocket. That’s enough for a good meal at a diner before the next second rolls around. No wonder Deion Jr. wants his father to “show [him] some love.”

“I know my dawg gone show me some love.. he wouldn’t just keep this all for himself,” Bucky cheekily tweeted.

I know my dawg gone show me some love.. he wouldn’t just keep this all for himself https://t.co/5TJPCUAgIl — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) March 29, 2025

Bucky’s tweet followed his reaction to another contract report about his father becoming one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football. Quote-tweeting it, he penned, “It’s a beautiful thing.” Was he wrong, though?

When Papa Sanders moved to Colorful Colorado, their football team was anything but that — colorful. They were heading into the 2023 season on the back of a 1-11 record. However, with his QB son, Shedeur, and Travis Hunter, whom he also brought over from Jackson State, Deion turned the program around to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl berth. All that in just two years.

Both of these prospects have declared for the draft, where they are poised to be picked before pick number 10. Deion will, therefore, have a tough year ahead with Shedeur and Hunter moving on. He is also losing Jimmy Horn Jr., Shilo Sanders, LaJohntay Wester, BJ Green II, LaVonta Bentley, among others — probably why the head man is getting paid that much ($10 million) in his first year, making him the highest-paid coach in his Big 12 conference.

It’s wild to think that a program like Colorado, which was strapped for cash not long ago, can now dole out payouts like that — of course, no thanks to the Deion Sanders effect. Like it or not, that’s the reality.

He’s set to earn another $10 million in 2026, followed by $11 million in both 2027 and 2028. By his final year, his salary will peak at $12 million. But with the way the market keeps rising, a restructure or extension is almost inevitable. It’s still a few years away, but you can bet it’s coming.

If you’re wondering who else is making the big bucks in college football, at the top, it’s Kirby Smart of Georgia, who leads the pack with a $13.2 million per year payout. Ryan Day of Ohio State follows with a $12.5 million annual deal, while Dabo Swinney is set to make $11.1 million.

It’s funny to think that Deion is older than all three but has spent the least time in the CFB landscape. And in a few years, he could still surpass them — if he, of course, doesn’t make the jump to the NFL.