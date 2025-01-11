Deion Sanders Was “Hurt” by Travis Hunter Deactivating Social Media After Fans “Bullied” Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee were effectively bullied off of social media by fans. Nosy fans put their relationship under a microscope and constantly criticized everything Lenee seemingly did wrong according to them. From her reaction to Hunter winning the Heisman to how she chose to spend her free time, everything was analyzed by fans and criticized.

Finally tired of the constant barrage of hate, Lenee and Hunter both deactivated their social media accounts. According to GMA’s Tamron Hill, Hunter deactivated social media because of “what I call as bullying.” Deion Sanders, Hunter’s coach and father figure, however, found this to be hurtful and described it as “letting the enemy win.”

Using a hunting analogy, Sanders explained that by “stilling” himself, Hunter made himself an easy target.

“It hurt me that he did (delete social media)…When you moving, it’s hard to get a good shot at you if you keep moving. And when somebody stays still, now you got a chance to attack and I hate the stillness of that. Keep on moving. Don’t let the enemy get you where you still and you having a pity party for yourself.”

While the Buffaloes star has recently reactivated his social media account, his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, has not. Despite their absence from social media together, and amidst the hate Leanna has been getting, the couple is going strong.

They made a public appearance on Tuesday night at the Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year Awards in Las Vegas where Hunter was to receive the Breakout Star of the Year award after an impressive record-setting season.

“I don’t know where I’d be this year without just praying every night with my fiancée,” he said in a speech at the event, further showing haters that his relationship is stronger than ever despite all their efforts to break them up.