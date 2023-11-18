Deion Sanders Was Reportedly “Under the Weather” During Washington State Matchup

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The postseason-deciding matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars was nothing short of carnage. With Deion Sanders at the helm, CU suffered yet another loss with a disappointing tally of 14-56. However, as it turns out, the Colorado godfather was unwell throughout the game.

While the Cougars dismantled CU’s defense piece by piece, Deion Sanders seemed distant and disengaged on the sidelines. Colorado beat writer Brian Howell took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the fans that Coach Prime was under the weather.

https://twitter.com/BrianHowell33/status/1725779075774775482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the post-game presser, Coach Prime was visibly unwell, sniffling while bundled up in a thick hoodie-like jacket and a beanie. His eyes were barely open, likely due to the flu. It was overall very clear that Sanders was fighting a bad bug.

Fans React to Unwell Deion Sanders After the Team’s Loss

Despite the blowout loss against the Cougars, the CU community still stands strong with their head coach. Following the matchup, Sanders took to social media to share a positive message. He wrote, “God is good all the time and all the time God is good. #CoachPrime“

https://twitter.com/DeionSanders/status/1725798464020476233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sanders’ post quickly garnered attention from fans who didn’t shy away from sharing their thoughts. While some extended their heartfelt wishes to the unwell coach, others kept their hopes high for the upcoming season.

A fan noted, “Coach you of all people already know you have won. Although your team lost you already told us you need a few more dogs to take your program to the next level. You were able to win 4 games this year what an accomplishment . All the best next year.”

Another chimed in, commenting, “Next year big guy. Much love to you and the family.”

A supportive fan wrote, “Underdog salute to Coach Prime sending blessings from Mississippi D PUSH (keep pushing)🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 Underdog I Believe”

This football fan wasn’t happy with Sanders’ blowout loss, as he wrote, “1. True. 2. Also true: You & your club talked a lot of noise to court attention – then went out sad by quitting.”

A sarcastic user wrote, “Ask God if he can suit up and play D for y’all.”

The bout yesterday left CU fans significantly disappointed. By the first half, the Cougars had added 6 touchdowns to their tally, while CU managed only one. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a nasty hit on a botched snap in the second half, getting sidelined for the remainder of the game. The Cougars accumulated two more touchdowns in the third quarter, ending the game with a final score of 56-14.

With this upset loss against the Cougars, Colorado’s dream of securing a bowl game is now out of the question. CU, currently 4-7 and 12th in the Pac-12, has only one game left for the regular season against the Utah Utes Football. Utah, currently 7-3, will face the Arizona Wildcats tomorrow, who are also currently 7-3.