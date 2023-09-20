Tom Brady Advices ‘College Kid’ Shedeur Sanders Not to Run After $376,000 Worth Rolls Royce Cullinan & Deion Sanders is Beyond Elated

Colorado Buffaloes’ superstar QB and coach duo of Shedeur and Deion Sanders recently sat down for an interaction with Tom Brady on Let’s Go podcast and as one can expect, they ended up having a blast. However, the highlight of the conversation was Tom asking Shedeur not to think about spending mindlessly on vehicles like $376,000 worth Rolls Royce Cullinan,(per CarAndDriver), at such a young age.

As it turns out, it was actually Deion Sanders who had asked Brady to tell his son Shedeur if a college kid really needs a Rolls Royce at such a young age. Tom being Tom, advised the kid to focus on improving his gameplay which left Coach Prime thoroughly elated.

Tom Brady Sides With Deion Sanders on Shedeur Rolls Royce Request

In a recent episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast, the NFL legend offered some advice to the young Buffs quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Apparently, Shedeur had been eyeing a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan. Deion Sanders asked Tom Brady whether a college kid should consider getting a new Rolls-Royce Phantom, to which Shedeur clarified that he was eyeing the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Without hesitation, Brady responded, “I think he needs to get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room.” This advice was met with a hearty “Thank you, Tom!” from Coach Prime.

However, Shedeur was not to accept defeat so easily. He playfully mentioned, “I seen you had one, too, Tom. I seen you.” Brady replied, “That was just a rental. Hey, I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point.” While Brady’s advice is well-aimed, it goes without saying that Shedeur seems to already have the money which can allow him to buy the Rolls of his choice.

Shedeur Sanders’ Massive NIL Valuation

Shedeur, the talented quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, has made quite a name for himself in college football. Thanks to the NCAA’s rules allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Shedeur has bolstered his income. According to On3, Shedeur’s NIL valuation has soared to $5.1 million.

This new valuation is a 292% increase from the start of the 2023 college football season when his valuation stood at $1.3 million. Shedeur also finds himself at the center of many endorsements, and he has a portfolio that many would envy. Deion Sanders’ son has secured deals with major brands such as Under Armour, BRADY, Beats, Mercedes Benz, and Gatorade.

Despite having the means to buy a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan, it seems that Shedeur Sanders will have to rethink his purchase plans. The reason? Well both, his father Deion Sanders, and his football idol Tom Brady, don’t appear to be on board with the idea. Which car do you think will Shedeur Sanders buy now, given that the Cullinan is out of the question?