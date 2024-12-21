Deion Sanders Won’t Let a Team Draft Travis Hunter if They Don’t Allow the Heisman Winner to Play Both Sides

Deion Sanders has another warning for the NFL. After threatening to step in if any unfavorable team decides to draft his sons, he’s now batting for Travis Hunter to play on both sides of the ball in the big leagues.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Coach Prime had a clear warning for franchises looking to draft Hunter:

“He’s gonna do that (play both ways), or they shouldn’t draft him. Don’t do that. And I’m gonna make sure of that. Don’t draft him if you’re not gonna give him the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball.”

He even had suggestions for how the teams could make it work by “being creative” and not making Hunter “play every snap.” It seems that this is going to be a dealbreaker for both Hunter and Sanders.

But how exactly is Coach Prime going to stop any team from drafting Hunter? He’s gonna use Hunter’s extra year of college eligibility left as a “bargaining chip.” He explained,

“This is who he is, and it’s not gonna work unless you entertain this and give him an assurance that this is what’s gonna happen. You gotta understand: Travis Hunter has another year of eligibility. So if you start the foolishness, he can do that.”

It seems Hunter and Coach Prime are intent on having him play both offense and defense in the NFL even if teams might view it as increasing his risk of injury after investing millions of dollars in him.

The two-way star thrived as both a cornerback and wide receiver over the last several seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and shined.

He topped the Big 12 with 92 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns while finishing second in receiving yards with 1,152 across Colorado’s 12 games. On the defensive side, he recorded 31 total tackles, secured four interceptions, defended 11 passes, and forced one fumble.

However, as talented as Travis is, the NFL is a very different ball game than college ball. Will he be able to keep up?