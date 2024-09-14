Deshaun Watson Assault Case: NFL Insider Explains How Browns Can “Get Out of Jail” & $92 Million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson comes off the field after practice during the NFL football team’s football training camp in Berea on Aug. 4, 2022. Watson File Photo 5. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Over the last seven days, Browns fans have been clamoring for their team to get rid of their starting QB Deshaun Watson. The inconsistent playmaker has been an utter flop since joining. On top of that, firing him would have been a financial suicide for the Browns. But the latest developments around Watson’s personal life might have just given the team a way out.

After dropping yet another stinker against the Jaguars, Watson’s life turned from bad to worse, as yet another sexual abuse case was filed against him. While this is devastating for the QB, it’s a blessing in disguise for the Browns.

As per NFL Insider Mike Florio, the Browns can forego the pending $92 million payout towards Watson if it’s found that the new claim against the QB wasn’t disclosed during his contract signing in 2022. The veteran journalist revealed that this privilege comes under provision 42 of the contract between the two parties.

“Did Deshaun Watson disclose to the Browns in signing his 2022 contract this claim that was made this week?… If this is a new claim that wasn’t disclosed and if he’s suspended, then the Browns can void his remaining guarantees and release him. It’s $92 million total for 2025 and 2026. This is their get out of jail free card,” Florio argued.

What makes matters worse for the playmaker is the lawsuit’s revelation of Watson trying to settle this matter outside the court. This further points towards the QB being cognizant of the lawsuit, a claim that he denies.

Does this also mean that he has been withholding this claim before 2022? Certainly possible. This is why Florio believes that the Browns have a really good shot at getting rid of the monstrous contract.

Football and contract dynamics aside, the paramount focus should be on ensuring that justice is served through due process of law, as the latest claims against the QB are very serious.

Watson gets entangled in yet another sexual assault allegation

Earlier this week, an unidentified woman [alias Jane Doe] filed a civil lawsuit against the QB seeking $1 million in damages. As per the plaintiff, Watson first met her at a Houston-based restaurant where he asked her out for a date at the Houston Galleria. The plaintiff reluctantly agreed to a date at her apartment, where the alleged assault occurred under the pretext of a massage request.

As of writing, more than 2 dozen women have accused the 28-year-old QB of sexual assault. However, no major charges have been filed against him except for the NFL banning him for 11 games in 2022.

This has led to a few Deshaun Watson fans questioning the timing of the latest allegations. Considering Watson has $92 million at stake, a few fans believe this could be a ploy to get more money out of the QB in the form of a settlement.

That said, it’s better if the relevant authorities deal with it swiftly and justly. Even if Watson hasn’t been criminally charged yet, two dozen-plus women voicing against him is concerning.