Despite Constant Injuries, Deshaun Watson Surpasses Patrick Mahomes in Career Earnings

When it comes to the biggest contracts in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are two names that instantly come to mind. Both entered the league in 2017, highly touted franchise quarterbacks, and both signed deals that shook up the financial landscape of professional football.

In 2022, when the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, they handed him a fully guaranteed 5-year, $230 million contract. At the time, it was the largest guaranteed deal in NFL history, including a $4.9 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $46 million.

Mahomes, meanwhile, secured a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs—a deal that could balloon to $503 million with incentives. When he signed it, it was the largest contract in sports history, surpassing even MLB superstar Mike Trout’s deal.

While Mahomes’ contract is more than deserved, as he’s helped win three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, as well as a few league MVPs and has filled the stat sheet, the same can’t be said about Watson. He has not lived up to his contract, and a big part of that is the injuries he’s endured over the last two years with the Browns.

The last two seasons in Cleveland have been marred by injuries, including back-to-back season-ending Achilles tears. Since Watson’s arrival, the Browns are just 9-10 in games he’s started.

Ironically, despite Mahomes’ accolades, Watson has earned more over the course of their careers. As of now, Watson has taken home $188.7 million, edging out Mahomes’ $182 million in career earnings.

Despite these mega-deals, however, neither quarterback currently ranks among the top 10 highest-paid QBs in the league.

So, who is the highest-paid player of all time, and how much have they earned? It’s new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who, according to spotrac.com, has made $380.6 million in his career.

How do some of Mahomes’ other competitors rank all-time? Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made $174.6 million in his career, which ranks 23rd. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ranks 34th all-time with $141.9 million in career earnings.

Right behind him is Rams QB Matthew Stafford with $364.3 million, followed by Tom Brady ($332 million), and Russell Wilson ($305 million). Brady is the only retired player in the top four.

Meanwhile, some of Mahomes’ top rivals like Josh Allen (23rd spot at $174.6 million) and Joe Burrow (34th with $141.9 million) are steadily climbing the list. With the NFL salary cap rising year after year, today’s contracts are quickly dwarfing deals from even a few seasons ago. It’s only a matter of time before players like Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen leapfrog into the all-time earnings top 5.