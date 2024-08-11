Deshaun Watson Is “Annoyed” by Reporters Who Take ‘Camp Season’ Stats Too Seriously

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp is nearing its end in just a few days, and the first preseason game has already concluded. This is the prime time for fans and pundits alike to get a sneak peek at a team’s roster, what to expect, and which players are performing better. And this is usually done through stats, which, as it turns out, Browns QB Deshaun Watson finds quite annoying.

While discussing the latest updates from the Browns training camp on an episode of ‘QB Unplugged’, Watson was asked to weigh in on reporters and media outlets that place too much emphasis on camp statistics and reports without considering all the facts.

In response, Deshaun pointed out that they aren’t fully familiar with the situation because training camp drills are not the same as playing football in the regular season. He noted that each drill is designed with a specific purpose and end goal. While some may focus on short yardage, others will pertain to third-down efficiency.

Coaches primarily assess a quarterback’s effectiveness against various defensive strategies. Watson also added that camp is the period where a player can innovate and work on his weaknesses and strengths.

A shot-caller can try different throws to see which one would work and which one will end up as an interception. The latter, according to the quarterback, helps players learn from mistakes before the regular season.

“It’s very annoying, for sure. Not every reporter knows the situation; it’s not like you’re just going out there in a game and just playing football. Each drill period is different… It might be short yardage or goal line, or it’s 3rd and long, or it’s money downs. Training camp is the time to see when you can try certain throws.”

Watson might have strong views on reporters focusing on interceptions during the camp, but he hasn’t thrown many this year. The Browns QB has been involved in most of the practices, showing signs of his 2020 form.

While regaining fitness could be one of the factors behind that, it could also be his fresh approach towards off-field issues.

Watson is Focusing on Starting Fresh

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been in fine form this offseason. He has participated in eight training camp sessions, experimenting with various throws while demonstrating great balance in the pocket. He’s been effectively transferring his weight from right to left and vice versa, impressing many.

Still far from perfect, Deshaun has been progressing well. While working consistently without injuries has helped him, it’s also his change in attitude that has played a vital part in his road to a comeback.

As reported by ESPN, Watson has been blocking out all outside noise and focusing on improving himself for those around him. He has also stopped trying to win people over and has come to terms with the fact that some things are beyond his control. He said:

“[I’m] blocking out all the noise and focusing on me, focusing on what I need to do to be the best Deshaun Watson I can be for myself, for my family and for my teammates.”

Suspensions and injuries have restricted his participation to just 12 games over the past two seasons. However, he has been rehabbing well from last season’s shoulder injury. On a related note, the Browns have bolstered their roster by adding receiver Jerry Jeudy and actively pursuing Brandon Aiyuk.

Notably, Ken Dorsey will be calling the offensive plays this season instead of Stefanski. Having primarily worked as a QB coach in the past, Dorsey plans to position Watson optimally before the 2024 season.