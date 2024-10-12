Despite His Utah Return, Cam Rising’s NIL Profile Takes a Sharp Hit in Injury-Laden Season

In 2021 and 2022, quarterback Cam Rising led the Utah Utes to a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. Since then, Rising has been limited by injuries. He played no games in 2023, then suited up in Utah’s first two contests of 2024, but has missed the previous three games after hurting his hand versus Baylor in Week 2.

Rising made his long-awaited return to the field for the Utes tonight versus Arizona State. His name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals have been set in stone for months now, but his absences have harmed his earning potential.

According to On3.com, Rising’s NIL valuation now sits at $496,000. On3 had Rising pegged at $622,000 at the beginning of the season.

Over the past month, that figure has dipped twice. It fell from $622,000 to $561,000 earlier this year and dropped from the latter amount to the newest number on Tuesday.

In total, Rising’s NIL value has decreased by slightly more than 20% during the 2024 campaign. With a season peppered with injuries, there are questions about Rising’s longevity. And the Utes plans without him leading the pack.

How far can Utah go without Cam Rising?

In Weeks 3 and 4 this year, backup quarterback Isaac Wilson – the younger brother of current Denver Broncos’ backup quarterback Zach Wilson – orchestrated road victories over Utah State and Oklahoma State.

Against the Aggies, he threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 triumph.

Wilson had less success in his first Big-12 contest against the Cowboys but did enough to help the Utes escape with a 22-19 win.

However, his Cinderella run ended last week when Utah hosted Arizona. He failed to convert three fourth-down chances and tossed two second-half interceptions in the 23-10 loss to the Wildcats.

Utah could probably post a winning record in 2024 without Rising. But Wilson is only a freshman; he’s not capable of going toe-to-toe with the nation’s best teams yet.

To claim the Big-12 title, participate in the College Football Playoff, and potentially win it, they need Rising. Otherwise, they’ll fall short of those goals.