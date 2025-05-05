“When Did CU Get Such a Rabid Fanbase”: Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson React to the List of Most Toxic Fanbase in CFB

Deion Sanders has undeniably transformed the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Before his arrival, the team limped through a dismal 1–11 season. In his first year, Coach Prime led them to a 4–8 record, and in year two, they made a major leap, winning nine games, narrowly missing the playoffs, but earning a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

Sanders recently doubled down on his commitment to the program by signing an extension through 2029. With momentum on their side, the Buffs seem poised to climb even higher. However, success hasn’t come without its downsides, especially when it comes to the fan base.

While Colorado’s game-day attendance has surged, so has the toxicity among its supporters. According to Elite College Football, which recently ranked the top ten most toxic fan bases in CFB, the Buffaloes have already cracked the list, landing at No. 4.

At the top of the list? None other than the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Florida fans may want to look away — the Gator faithful came in at No. 2. Georgia fans, riding the high of Kirby Smart’s back-to-back title runs, are third. And then comes Colorado.

The Buffaloes, a program that only recently climbed back to relevance, somehow managed to leapfrog historic blue-bloods in terms of toxicity. It’s a development that Coach Prime surely didn’t envision when he took the job.

What shocked many, including Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, was Colorado’s inclusion on the list. As they discussed, it’s unusual to see a fan base go from relatively quiet to downright toxic after just one winning season. Both pointed to one likely reason: the Deion Sanders effect. His charisma and national spotlight have amplified everything — the highs, the pressure, and yes, the fan expectations.

“But I’m surprised to see CU. When did CU get such a rabid fan base? You’re basing it on two years,” Sharpe noted and Ocho agreed.

Rounding out the list: Miami fans landed at No. 5, followed by Tennessee (No. 6), whose rowdy base mirrors the fiery personality of former QB Nico Iamaleava. The Texas Longhorns (No. 7) surged in both performance and ego after joining the SEC and making a playoff run under Steve Sarkisian. Alabama fans — surprisingly — are only No. 8, despite their dominance during the Nick Saban era.

And it wouldn’t be a toxic list without Florida making a second appearance — this time via the Florida State Seminoles at No. 9. Michigan fans bring up the rear at No. 10.

The rest of the list — particularly the SEC programs from the Deep South — didn’t surprise Shannon Sharpe or Chad Johnson. As they noted, football isn’t just a sport in the South; it’s a way of life. People eat, sleep, and breathe the game, and those programs have seen sustained success, which only intensifies the passion — and the toxicity.

But while a toxic fan base is one thing, a delusional one is something else entirely.

Elite College Football didn’t stop at naming the most toxic supporters — they also compiled a list of the top 15 most delusional fan bases in CFB. Sitting at the top? Auburn fans.

Interestingly, several programs appear on both lists, proving that some fans aren’t just loud, they’re wildly unrealistic, too. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Florida, and Miami all earned the dubious honor of being labeled both toxic and delusional.

Joining them in the delusional category are the always-hopeful Oklahoma fans, including both the Sooners and Oklahoma State, as well as Penn State, LSU, USC, and Notre Dame. These are fan bases known for their sky-high expectations, often believing their team is playoff-bound regardless of recent history or current talent levels.

Whether it’s toxicity, delusion, or a mix of both, it’s clear that passion for CFB runs deep, sometimes a little too deep.