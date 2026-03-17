Lamar Jackson Has New-Found Respect for Boxers After a Casual Sparring Session

Lamar Jackson is known for throwing figurative haymakers on the field, flipping games on their head with his dual-threat ability. But to kick off his offseason training, he’s now throwing literal haymakers with a trainer. A recent clip revealed that he’s taking up a new sport: boxing.

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According to a video he posted on Instagram, Jackson has quite the right hook. The clip shows him in a casual sparring session with fitness trainer Dawson Saint, working through different combinations to the head and body.

Jackson also had something to say about how hard the coach was pushing him during the session. “@thatsaintlife this man had me do this after combos nun stop… I’m mf tired coach,” Jackson jokingly wrote on his IG Story.

“I salute every boxers out there,” Jackson also penned.

Saint has had plenty of sparring sessions with well-known athletes and boxers over the years, building a following of over 12K on Instagram. One of the most notable names he’s trained with is David Benavidez, who is 31-0 with 25 knockouts and currently holds the WBC and WBA world titles.

Maybe Lamar Jackson’s “Boom” was his left hook all along. (via IG/new_era8, thatsaintlife) pic.twitter.com/GOC4Lgn38r — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 17, 2026

It’s clear that Jackson was getting an elite level of training during the session, and he looked the part. At times in the clip, the NFL QB even resembled a legitimate boxer you wouldn’t want to face, stepping into his punches and delivering some heavy blows.

It’ll be interesting to track Jackson’s new boxing workout. There have been celebrity matches in recent years featuring former players like Frank Gore, Le’Veon Bell, and Adrian Peterson. The most famous example we’ve seen, though, is Ed “Too Tall” Jones, who took a one-year break from the Dallas Cowboys to become a professional boxer in 1979.

At the end of the day, though, this feels more like something Jackson is doing for fun. He has the resources to train at a high level whenever he wants, but it’s still highly unlikely we ever see him step into the ring for an actual fight.