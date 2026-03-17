mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson Has New-Found Respect for Boxers After a Casual Sparring Session

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is known for throwing figurative haymakers on the field, flipping games on their head with his dual-threat ability. But to kick off his offseason training, he’s now throwing literal haymakers with a trainer. A recent clip revealed that he’s taking up a new sport: boxing.

According to a video he posted on Instagram, Jackson has quite the right hook. The clip shows him in a casual sparring session with fitness trainer Dawson Saint, working through different combinations to the head and body.

Jackson also had something to say about how hard the coach was pushing him during the session. “@thatsaintlife this man had me do this after combos nun stop… I’m mf tired coach,” Jackson jokingly wrote on his IG Story.

“I salute every boxers out there,” Jackson also penned.

Saint has had plenty of sparring sessions with well-known athletes and boxers over the years, building a following of over 12K on Instagram. One of the most notable names he’s trained with is David Benavidez, who is 31-0 with 25 knockouts and currently holds the WBC and WBA world titles.

It’s clear that Jackson was getting an elite level of training during the session, and he looked the part. At times in the clip, the NFL QB even resembled a legitimate boxer you wouldn’t want to face, stepping into his punches and delivering some heavy blows.

It’ll be interesting to track Jackson’s new boxing workout. There have been celebrity matches in recent years featuring former players like Frank Gore, Le’Veon Bell, and Adrian Peterson. The most famous example we’ve seen, though, is Ed “Too Tall” Jones, who took a one-year break from the Dallas Cowboys to become a professional boxer in 1979. 

At the end of the day, though, this feels more like something Jackson is doing for fun. He has the resources to train at a high level whenever he wants, but it’s still highly unlikely we ever see him step into the ring for an actual fight.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these