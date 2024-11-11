Did Miles Sanders Suffer a Year-Ending Injury? Analyst Provides Week 10 Updates

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) leaves the field with an injury against the New York Giants in the first half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders was carted off the field due to an ankle/foot injury sustained during a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. And injury expert Jesse Morse thinks it’s bad news for his season.

According to Dr. Morse, Sanders likely fractured his lower ankle/fibula and is also most likely “done for the year.”

Sanders was ruled out early in the second half of the Panthers’ 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants in Munich. And if Dr. Morse is right, he probably won’t be making a return to the field anytime soon.

With Sanders out of the game, the running game was left almost completely in the hands of Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard had a career day against the Giants but almost got hurt himself.

Hubbard suffered a potentially serious knee injury late in the game but managed to get back up, avoiding any major issues. After the game, he informed reporters that he felt his knee buckle, but he was able to “slip out of it” thanks to the field conditions.

Dr. Morse believes the RB’s knee cap likely popped out but will most likely not be a huge issue.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid exited the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury. The team later announced that he was questionable to return. Kincaid recorded two receptions for 24 yards before leaving the field.

According to Dr. Morse, Kincaid potentially suffered a PCL sprain.

Other notable players who suffered an injury in Week 10 include Xavier Worthy, Malik Nabers, and Tank Bigsby.