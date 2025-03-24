NFL Draft 2025: After Malik Nabers’ Steal Last Year, Should the Giants Select Shedeur Sanders?

Arguably securing the steal of the draft by selecting Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick last year, the New York Giants now find themselves in a much more favorable position. Having produced 1,204 receiving yards while securing 109 receptions, the LSU product’s introduction to the league saw him immediately finish inside of the top five at the wide receiver position.

Currently working under a four-year, $29 million contract, the 21-year-old WR is providing a ton of value to New York by offering top-tier production at a fraction of the cost. However, the team has struggled to find a competent quarterback to pair with their newfound phenom.

The recent signing of Tommy DeVito to a one-year deal ensures that their QB room is not completely empty, but DeVito alone is not going to improve the Giants past their 2024 regular season record of 3-14. Thankfully, that same record granted them the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving the team an opportunity to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position.

The Tennessee Titans may be all but guaranteed to select Miami’s Cam Ward with the first overall pick, but there still remain plenty of options for the G-Men. While the draft stock of Jaxson Dart has certainly improved throughout the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes media sensation, Shedeur Sanders, continues to be one of the most alluring picks for the Giants in this year’s draft.

Having been plagued by inconsistent QB play for the better part of the last five years, Sanders offers an ability that the Giants have not seen in a long time, accuracy. Having set an all-time career FBS record with his 71.8% completion percentage, Sanders is on record as having been, quite literally, the most accurate quarterback in the history of college football.

Pairing the 23-year-old rookie with a sure-handed, explosive receiver like Nabers could prove to resemble the signal caller’s days of throwing to Travis Hunter at Colorado. Considering that Nabers has proven to be a much more capable receiver than the 2024 Heisman trophy winner, perhaps it’s best that New York’s front office doesn’t overthink this pick.

Shedeur Sanders and Malik Nabers play catch in New York City

Back in December of 2024, two of the grid iron’s biggest stars met up for a friendly game of catch. Deciding to air the ball out right in the midst of downtown New York City, the viral incident proved to be one of the initial sparks that led to the ongoing Sanders-Giants draft rumors.

Shedeur & Malik Nabers linked up in New York 👀 (via @DeionSandersJr, welloffforever/IG) pic.twitter.com/l5klip5EOH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2024

A Sanders-Nabers duo could prove to be one of the more athletic WR-QB duos in the league today, however, it is worth noting the potential impact that Deion Sanders could have on his son’s landing spot.

Having stated that “It’s not who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for,” Sanders has made it clear that certain franchises will be off-limits. However, which specific teams he may be referring to are unknown at this time.

Nevertheless, Giants fans will continue to wait with bated breath as they hope that the team can finally find an identity at the quarterback position for the first time since the retirement of Eli Manning.