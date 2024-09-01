Did Travis Hunter’s Father Play Football?

Travis Hunter Jr. didn’t just become an overnight star. He has stunned the football world with his performances for two seasons now with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, Hunter’s talent is a less-known family affair. His father, Travis Hunter Sr., has a football background that not many know of.

Hunter Sr. was a standout athlete at Boynton Beach High School in the early 2000s. He had an impressive record as a multi-sport athlete, including in football, which adds intriguing context to his son’s performances.

Although he had aspirations of playing college football and had planned to join a JUCO team in Kansas, his responsibilities as a father also led him to postpone those plans.

“I just want to play ball. I was supposed to go to Dodge, Kansas, but I had two kids so I couldn’t leave them,” revealed Hunter Sr. in a statement with Tallahassee Democrat.

More about Hunter Sr.’s career in sports

Travis Hunter Sr. performed well at the high school level. As a freshman, he amassed 10.82 seconds in the 100-meter sprint. By 2004, he had helped set a school record in the 4×100-meter relay, a record that still stands today despite challenges from future stars, including Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Hunter Sr. Was also a sight to watch on the football field; he was often appreciated for his speed and versatility. Just like the Colorado Buffaloes star that we know, he had a dynamic presence on offense, defense, and special teams. The Tigers certainly had a budding star who was taking them to new heights.

To add more, Hunter Sr. helped Boynton Beach in snapping a 14-game losing streak. He stole the show with an 82-yard kick return and a 46-yard pick-six against Martin County, a year before his exit in 2005.

Hunter Sr. ultimately played for the Florida Football Alliance, a semi-professional league, and the Southern States League, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2007, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Clearly, Hunter Sr. established an athletic legacy that set a high bar for his son. As Travis Hunter Jr. carves out his own path in football and fulfills his father’s dream, the talent inherited from his father remains alive and well in him.