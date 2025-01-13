“Don’t See Much Changing”: Chad Johnson on Mike Vrabel’s Hiring & Patriots’ Future

Mike Vrabel just signed a multiyear deal to become the New England Patriots’ next head coach. The former Titans coach is known for fostering tough teams with a winning culture, something the Pats desperately need. However, former wideout Chad Johnson doesn’t believe the hire will lead to an immediate impact.

Advertisement

Johnson was joined by Shannon Sharpe on their show Nightcap to discuss the hire. The former Bengals star expressed support for the new head coach appointment but raised concerns about its immediate impact on the 2025 season. He did, however, acknowledge that with the right additions on both sides of the ball, the Patriots stand a chance. Still, realistically, Johnson pointed out that he’s never seen a team turnaround that quickly in the league.

“I like it, but I don’t see much changing,” said Johnson. “Depending on how the draft goes and what they get in free agency. You get some pieces in there that can help defensively, offensively, and things might change. But I don’t see it being a quick turnaround. I’ve never seen a team turnaround that fast.”

Johnson is right, it would be one of the quickest turnarounds in NFL history should the Pats make the playoffs next season.

Some of the fastest turnarounds in NFL history, like the 1999 Rams and the 2021 Bengals, took at least two losing seasons under their respective head coaches before they broke through. It’s tough to step in and make an immediate impact in the position. Plus, with Vrabel being out of the loop for a season, he might need some time to shake off the rust.

Mike Vrabel’s coaching statistics

Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans from 2018-23. He posted a record of 54-45 during that stint, while going 2-3 in the playoffs. However, he did make a run with the team in 2019/20 all the way to the AFC title game, losing to the eventual champions, the KC Chiefs. Vrabel was known for his solid defenses and willingness to establish the run with Derrick Henry in Tennessee.

The issue with Vrabel during his tenure with the Titans was that his peak never sustained. He improved his record every season from 2018 to 2021, reaching as high as a first-round bye in the 2021 playoffs after edging out the Chiefs on a head-to-head record. However, it ended in a one-and-done exit to the Bengals, and things began to unravel after that.

A 13-21 record over the next two seasons would spell the end for Vrabel in The Volunteer State. The biggest issue was that his quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, fell back down from the career resurgence he had in 2019-21.

Tannehill didn’t even start the full season with Tennessee in 19′ and finished as an All-Pro. The next two seasons he led them to the AFC Championship and the one seed. But he fell off hard in 22′ and hasn’t been able to conjure up the same magic since.

It’s unfortunate because Vrabel was building something special in Tennessee. They knocked off Brady and the Pats, then Lamar and the Ravens in 2019 on their way to the AFC Championship. That loss shifted the aura in New England, and things haven’t been the same in Foxborough since. Now, Vrabel heads the franchise he once helped dismantle.