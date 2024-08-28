“Dude Is A Class Act”: Jordan Love’s Move For High School Kids Warms Up Hearts Amongst NFL Fans

This season Jordan Love will be on a mission to change the lives of young athletes with his brand new ’10ve for Cleats’ initiative. Love surprised a local Green Bay high school football team during their practice with tips for the game and a promise which aims to change their lives.

Recently, Love went down to Green Bay West High School and announced his new initiative. As part of the ’10ve for Cleats’ program, he will donate cleats to high school teams for every touchdown he scores this season.

Jordan is a major figure in Wisconsin’s local community and his ‘Hands of 10ve’ foundation is working to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. The seat of the Green Bay Packers quarterback is a special position that means a lot to the Green Bay community. And Love is doing his best to live up to that legacy.

In July, he signed a $220 million deal with the Packers and this initiative is part of his plan to give back to the community. Many fans applauded Jordan’s commitment to society calling him a ‘class act’:

A fan had nothing but compliments for Love

Another X user commented on NFL players showing gratitude to the community

One user predicted the number of high school teams that can benefit if Love keeps up his good form

Jordan isn’t the only Packers quarterback to share his wealth with the less fortunate, Green Bay Packers have a long history of players investing in the local community. Aaron Rodgers to Brett Favre, everyone has made a mark on the community. One such long-standing program is the annual Green Bay charity softball game.

Jordan Love takes the Green Bay softball bat from Driver

The Green Bay charity softball game was introduced by Packers’ Super Bowl winning quarterback Brett Favre over 20 years ago. Hosting duties of the game have been passed on from player to player ever since. And now Love has taken over the hosting role from legendary wide receiver Donald Driver.

Driver passed on the baton to Love after the 2024 charity softball game in May. He said:

“I have this opportunity to pass it to who I feel is the future quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. I’ve said it before, he deserves it. So now it’s time for the legend that I know that he will become.”

Jordan’s personal life is a major influence in his decision to work for young athletes and the community. And his work will certainly put a mark on the team’s history.