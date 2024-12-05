Emmanuel Acho Blasts Ryan Day for Not Doing Anything During Ohio State-UM Brawl: “You Don’t Have the Luxury of Being Frozen”

Things unraveled when the Buckeyes lost at home to their bitter rivals, Michigan. When the Wolverine players tried to plant their flag on Ohio State’s logo, it incensed their players, leading to a full brawl between both teams. However, Ryan Day was nowhere to be found as he failed to take action or involve himself.

Emmanuel Acho ripped into the Buckeyes head coach for doing nothing, arguing that he didn’t get to extricate himself from the situation as a leader of men.

“So much goes through your head in moments like that. I don’t think people realize I think he was frozen. But you don’t have the luxury of being frozen as a head coach at the Ohio State.”

During his appearance on Rich Eisen Show, Acho highlighted that the loss to an unranked Michigan at home left Ryan Day shocked and perplexed, calling it “the worst loss of Day’s coaching career.” However, he doesn’t think that should absolve the HC of all responsibility for the chaos.

Acho acknowledged that while Ohio State may have lost to Michigan, they are still in contention for the playoffs and potentially the National Championship. However, Day’s lack of control over the situation and his players could have jeopardized their season, especially if suspensions or injuries had happened.

According to the former Eagles linebacker, freezing at that moment was unacceptable and a poor reflection of the Buckeyes HC’s leadership.

Nevertheless, the Buckeyes are in the 12-team college football playoffs and will likely go up against the Vols. But the question remains- Do they deserve to start their quest for Natty in the comforts of the Ohio Stadium? Acho seems to think so.

Acho believes Ohio State deserves a home game for the playoffs

While he doesn’t believe the Buckeyes deserve a bye in the first round, Acho believes they have done enough to merit a home game. Despite not doing enough for a bye, they still defeated an in-form Indiana team and somewhat good Penn State.

“Do they deserve to have a home game? Ya, give them a home game. At the end of the day, you still beat a scorching hot Indiana team.”

The former Eagles linebacker further voiced his frustration with the college football ranking system, highlighting a significant flaw. He pointed out that teams are ranked based on preseason polls before they’ve even had the chance to prove their worth on the field.

These early rankings heavily influence the perceived strength of a team’s schedule and the significance of their victories, which directly impacts their chances of securing a playoff spot. As a result, beating an SEC team carries more weight simply because those teams often receive higher preseason rankings, regardless of actual performance.

Day’s job depends upon their success in this year’s playoffs. They have a $20 million roster and anything short of a place in the National Championship will be seen as a failure.