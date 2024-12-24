Fact Check: Did Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Fly to San Antonio on a Custom-Made Rolls Royce Aircraft?

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Claim: Visuals of Deion Sanders and his Colorado team flying to the Alamo Bowl on a plane with a Rolls Royce logo led netizens to believe that the Buffs were flying in a custom Rolls Royce plane to San Antonio. Luckily for us, X’s community notes feature uncovered the truth.

Verdict: The claim is False. Unfortunately for many Coach Prime fans, this is a fabricated lie, as Rolls Royce doesn’t make custom aeroplanes. In videos that have spread the rumored claim, X’s community notes have cited internet comments and Wikipedia as the source to debunk the veracity of the rumor.

In one post, Community Notes stated that Rolls Royce only makes engines, not airplanes. So the logo that’s seen on the plane symbolizes the engine of the aircraft, not the vehicle itself.

The microblogging site’s latest feature called, the Grok AI, further debunked the rumor by noting that Rolls Royce is a common manufacturer of engines that power commonly found airplane models like the Airbus A350, A380, and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

This means that the flight that took Deion Sanders & Co. to the Alama Bowl in San Antonio was just an average, run-of-the-mill Boeing variant.

Source of the Rumor: The rumor on the internet got its wings when major Colorado Buffaloes fan pages started spreading the video of Colorado’s plane without a thorough fact check.

Colorado is headed to the Alamo Bowl on a custom Rolls Royce Plane #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/k5Ta42vQ9x — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 23, 2024

Since most of us know Rolls-Royce as a luxury car manufacturer, it’s understandable why this fake story spread so fast. But as we now know, Rolls-Royce produces airplane engines, not the aircraft themselves.

Rolls Royce is one of the biggest aero engine manufacturers in the world

As per reports, Rolls Royce provides aero engines to 35 types of commercial aircraft and currently has 13,000 engines in circulation. The number gets even crazier when one looks at Rolls Royce engines’ dominance in the defensive sector, as they reportedly power 16000 defense aero engine products.

That said, the aircraft in the visual did have a custom Colorado Buffs paint job, which, in itself, should be a point of pride for Buffs fans. But ideally, they shouldn’t need to derive pride from their team’s airplane model. Especially when Deion Sanders and his players have performed beyond expectations on the field this season.

Before Deion Sanders joined the Buffs, Colorado had an abysmal season as they ended their campaign with one win in 12 games. Cut to Coach Prime’s debut season last year, and the Buffs improved their tally to 4-8.

And now in the second year under Deion, the Buffs recorded their best finish in recent memory of 9-3, while having produced a Heisman winner [Travis Hunter] and a potential top 3 draft pick [Shedeur Sanders] in their ranks.

Add to this, the viewership records broken by the Buffs, and it becomes hard to deny how these are not the hallmarks of a robust sporting project with immense promise. So if you are a Buffs fan reading, take pride in Deion Sanders’ work, for he has been simply brilliant over the last two seasons.