Fact Check: Did Jerry Jones Announce He’s Stepping Down as Cowboys GM?

Claim: There’s a rumor circulating on Facebook that Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has officially announced he is stepping down from his GM role.

Source of the rumor: The rumor emerged from a Facebook page called Cowboys Pride, which posted a breaking news graphic, declaring Jones’ departure.

In the comments section, the Cowboys fan page cited a website called NewsEdge as the original source. The article supports the FB graphic and adds that his son, Jerry Jones Jr., is expected to take over as the GM. However, no valid source was present in the article to judge the veracity of the claims.

Regardless, the post on social media quickly gathered traction with 2.7k+ likes, 120+ comments, and nearly 440 users sharing it online. However, no credible media outlet carried the story, which should have been the first red flag.

Verdict: The claim is false. Jerry Jones himself addressed the speculation directly during the Cowboys’ 2025 training camp press conference in Oxnard, California, last month.

When FOX 4’s Mike Doocy asked if he would ever consider stepping down, the 82-year-old Jones joked: “Uh… yes. Momentarily. Small fractions of seconds, I promise you that.”

Jones then made it abundantly clear that he has no plans to vacate his role. “I don’t apologize at all for the fact that I’ve got the passion to be in the spot I’m in or I have the background, or I have the qualifications. I don’t apologize about that at all to my mirror,” he added.

The billionaire, who bought the Cowboys in 1989 and has been GM ever since, emphasized that his love for the job and his competitive drive remain intact. He dismissed outside criticism, saying he has “danced with the financial devil and lived to tell about it.”

Talking about longevity and financial growth, it’s important to note that Jerry Jones’ track record backs these claims.

In 36 years at the helm, he’s turned the Cowboys into the world’s most valuable sports franchise, valued at $12.8 billion by Sportico. Jones’ tenure has seen three Super Bowl titles, his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 as a contributor, and recognition as one of Forbes’ 100 Greatest Living Business Minds.

As for succession, Jones’ children — Stephen (COO and EVP of Player Personnel), Charlotte (Chief Brand Officer), and Jerry Jr. (Chief Sales and Marketing Officer) — are all embedded in leadership roles. Stephen Jones is widely seen as his eventual successor, but there’s no indication that the transition is imminent.

In short: Jerry Jones is not stepping down as Cowboys GM. The Facebook rumor is baseless, contradicted by his own words and decades-long track record of holding one of the most powerful roles in sports.