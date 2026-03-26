Standout NFL Prospect Sonny Styles Names the Top-30 Visits Lined Up Before the Draft

Sonny Styles is one of the most hyped up players in this year’s NFL Draft. He put up insane measurables at the NFL Combine that even drew comparisons to All-Pro Fred Warner. As of now, the linebacker is projected to be drafted in the top seven.

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Several teams in that top seven could use a linebacker like Styles. Some believe that he fits right in line with what the Washington Commanders need. But other teams like the New York Jets could take him as high as second overall.

Recently, Styles revealed all of the teams he has lined up to meet with, giving a clearer idea of which teams might be considering him.

“I have met with the Jets, and then I’ll be meeting with the Cowboys, and Commanders,” Styles told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show.

The Dallas Cowboys are an interesting team that the linebacker mentioned. They don’t pick until 12th in round one, and would most likely have to trade up to sign Styles. If they did, though, it could be well worth it.

Another team that has shown interest in Styles is the Cincinnati Bengals. They don’t pick until No. 10 in the first round, but they could be willing to trade up. An added bonus is that Paycor Stadium is just two hours away from where Styles grew up.

“Yeah, I’ll be going to see them. That’ll be awesome,” Styles said of the Bengals. “I’m going down for the local day to meet the coaches. Since it’s right around the corner, it makes it a lot easier. So, that’ll be exciting. You know, I’m an Ohio guy. It’s going to be exciting to stay in Ohio.”

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles says he has already visited with the Jets and has the Cowboys, Commanders, and Bengals coming up @sonnystyles_ | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/fQ7QLUsOkn — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 26, 2026

It sounds like Styles is highly motivated to visit the Bengals. The team should keep this in mind come draft day. After all, the Bengals desperately need talent on defense. Young talent would be preferable.

With Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all on massive contracts, Cinci doesn’t have much wiggle room to sign defensive studs in free agency. That, however, didn’t stop them from giving Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen $125 million combined this offseason.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see where Styles is drafted. He’s seen as an elite prospect who could become a quality starter in his first two years. That type of immediate impact is highly coveted in the NFL.