Falcons Shift Focus to Kirk Cousins for Week 1 After Seeing “Enough” of Michael Penix Jr in Preseason

The Falcons’ fans were treated to a glimpse of their backup’s potential when the franchise played rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr in their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. Penix impressed with a 104-yard game, going 9-of-16, and even showing his arm talent with a perfectly thrown deep ball.

Advertisement

However, the excitement was short-lived as Penix was absent from the lineup in the Falcons’ second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. It seems the team is shifting focus back on their QB1 Kirk Cousins, now that Penix is not even starting in the preseason.

Head coach Raheem Morris shed light on this decision in a post-game press conference, explaining that the coaching staff had “seen enough” of Penix Jr. The head coach elaborated:

“Last week, we wanted to get him out there and get a feel for what he was in a live game…Wanted to see him be able to answer questions, talk about it on the sideline, go out there and execute…Mike showed us last week enough that we don’t have to play him in the preseason.”

The sudden shift in strategy caught many fans off guard. Expecting to see Penix Jr play at least half the game, supporters took to social media to voice their confusion and disappointment.

Falcons not playing Penix in the preseason makes zero sense. Then again a lot of what they do makes zero sense — (@jaymeko1) August 17, 2024

LOL the more Penix plays the more you have to question if he should start…..ATL really doesn’t have a choice here — Complete Cards (@CompleteCards) August 18, 2024

So 16 dropbacks for Michael Penix until 2025, or he’s playing over $100M Kirk Cousins at some point this year…. https://t.co/V38pjgrSw0 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 17, 2024

The Falcons‘ cautious approach with Penix Jr is indeed puzzling, given that he’s not slated to start this season. Typically, teams limit preseason snaps for their starting quarterbacks to avoid injury.

However, with the preseason winding down, attention now shifts to Cousins and his readiness to lead the Falcons’ offense. The Falcons have committed a massive $100 million to Kirk Cousins, betting that he can lead them to victory this season despite him turning 36 before the season even begins. There’s no doubt they’re expecting Cousins to be fully prepared for Week 1.

Cousins ready to lead in the regular season

Cousins is far from idle even though he is sidelined for the preseason. The veteran quarterback is laser-focused on his regular season debut with the Atlanta Falcons, as evidenced by his comments in a sideline interview during the Falcons-Dolphins preseason matchup. He stated nearly nine months after his Achilles tear,

“I’ll be ready to go Week 1. I’ve been going full speed now for all of camp, just getting better every week,”

Now, maybe with Cousins pushing himself at full tilt throughout training camp, the need for extensive play for backup Penix Jr has diminished for the Falcons.

Moreover, with Cousins’ statement, the fans can take solace in knowing he feels ready for the regular season opener. The Falcons will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 8, marking Cousins’ official debut in Atlanta colors.