“That’s Julio Jones’ Number”: Shannon Sharpe Criticizes Falcons’ Decision to Give No.11 Jersey to Rookie Jalon Walker

What’s with this new trend of rookie players eyeing jersey numbers made iconic by franchise legends? First, it was Abdul Carter, who tried to claim the retired numbers of Giants greats Lawrence Taylor (No. 56) and Phil Simms (No. 11). He eventually settled for No. 51 after being denied by Taylor and then Simms. Now, it’s the Falcons’ first-round pick, edge rusher Jalon Walker, who has taken No. 11, famously worn by franchise legend Julio Jones.

While the aforementioned number hasn’t been officially retired, it’s deeply ingrained in Falcons history — and that’s largely thanks to Jones. He’s regarded not only as the greatest receiver the Falcons have ever had but also as one of the best of his generation.

That’s why the club’s decision to dish out the No. 11 jersey hasn’t sat well with many, including Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. On an episode of Nightcap, the former tight end voiced his frustration, calling the move a blatant show of disrespect.

Sharpe argued that the number should have been retired in honor of Jones, noting that the team may be downplaying his legacy simply because the two sides didn’t part on the best of terms. This is unjust to both Jones and his contributions to the organization and the community.

“No, they shouldn’t have given it away. Absolutely not. They should have retired it. He’s the best wide receiver in Falcons history. They didn’t leave on the best of terms. I definitely think they shouldn’t have given that number 11 to anybody. That’s Julio Jones number. Nobody should wear that number. He was too good,” an emotional Sharpe said.

However, Chad “Ocho” Johnson offered a different perspective. He argued that team owners often lack the sentimentality fans carry and simply don’t see the emotional value in retiring jersey numbers. In their eyes, it’s just a number at the end of the day. But to fans, especially in Atlanta, No. 11 represents far more — it represents Julio Jones, the greatest receiver in Falcons history.

Jones, who recently announced his retirement, walked away from the game with a Hall of Fame résumé. He holds the NFL records for most games with 250+ yards (3) and 300+ yards (1), and was the fastest player to reach 7,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 receiving yards. He also owns the highest average receiving yards per game in league history at 91.9.

A 7-time Pro Bowler and 5-time All-Pro, Jones finished his illustrious career with 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns on 914 receptions. He is the Falcons’ all-time leader in both receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896), and holds countless other franchise records.

Players who make this kind of impact — on the field and in the community — deserve to have their numbers honored. Even if the Falcons haven’t officially retired No. 11, handing it to a rookie feels tone-deaf at best and disrespectful at worst. Some numbers mean more, and this one certainly does.