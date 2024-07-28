mobile app bar

Fans Pardon Jason Kelce’s French Fashion While Showing Support for USA Field Hockey at the Paris Olympics

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fans Pardon Jason Kelce’s French Fashion While Showing Support For USA Field Hockey At the Paris Olympics

Image Credits: @suzisarcasm / X

Jason Kelce is half the fashionista that his brother Travis is. In fact, over the years, he has barely concerned himself with fashion choices. Hence, fans were taken aback when they spotted the retired Eagles star in a French beret while showing his support for the USA Women’s field hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When fans first spotted Jason in a beret, they could hardly believe their eyes. After all, the image of the retired Eagles star in traditional French headgear is not the first thing that comes to mind.

Throughout his 13-year NFL career, Jason earned a reputation for showing up to games in his infamous flip-flops and casual attire, rather than in anything flashy. Hence, fans flocked to the comment section to express their pleasant surprise.

But as the dust settled, fans warmed up to the sight of beret-wearing Jason and took to social media to applaud the retired Eagles star’s fashion choice. Most agreed that he absolutely rocked the beret.

While it’s heartening to see Jason embracing the French culture, what’s even more endearing is him showing his support to the field hockey team, a sport that hardly makes the news in America.

USA Women’s Field Hockey Team Falls 4–1 to Argentina in Pool Opener

The USA is undeniably an Olympic powerhouse, but the country’s performance in field hockey hasn’t been impressive. Given that the sport isn’t prominent in the collegiate circuit, it’s hardly surprising to see their team struggling on the biggest stage. A testament to this is the fact that the men’s team hasn’t even qualified for the pool round of the Olympics.

While the women’s team did qualify, the general regards them as the massive underdogs in the pool. On day 1 yesterday, Jason and his wife Kylie attended the USA Women’s Field Hockey opener against Argentina, which the United Eagles sadly lost 4-1.

Though the Eagles had a disciplined first quarter of the game, the Argentinian crew was too hot to handle as they wreaked havoc in the second quarter.

While the scoreline does paint a negative prospect for the team’s progression to the knockout stage, it has to be noted that achieving qualification in itself is a big feat for the women’s squad, considering they failed to even qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hence, having superstars like Jason Kelce support the team by attending is a massive vote of confidence for a squad filled with rookies. The team’s next challenge is against a formidable opponent, Spain, on Monday, July 28, at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these