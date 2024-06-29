mobile app bar

Fans React As Bill Belichick Returns To the Football Field With His Former Assistant Coach Months After Leaving the Patriots

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"I don’t think there’s a place for taunting in the game": Bill Belichick is all for the NFL's rules to limit unsportsmanlike conduct

Ever since the legendary HC Bill Belichick left the New England Patriots, the Croatian has been making headlines for his personal life. Currently, his dating life has been all over the news thanks to the massive age gap of 48 years between him and his girlfriend. The HC since the news surfaced has been lowkey. Thus his latest appearance with his former colleague at a training academy has surprised fans.

Earlier today, Bill Belichick was spotted with former Patriots offensive play caller Matt Patricia at Peyton Manning’s Training Facility – The Manning Passing Academy. While many expected the Croatian to be out of the football field for a season, Belichick being spotted with Matt and the Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was a pleasant surprise for many. Netizens thus took to “X” to share their reactions.

The best reaction to Belichick and Patricia’s appearance at the Manning Academy came from a user who joked that the duo should stay away from teaching offense to the young kids – a dig on the widespread criticism that Matt used to receive back in the days.

Meanwhile, others were pleasantly surprised to see Bill and Matt still being friends and passed cheeky remarks around it.

One fan hilariously observed how Matt still continues to place a pencil on his ears while coaching in the field. Others praised the former Patriots coach for looking fitter than ever.

While their presence itself made news, what’s more interesting was the player they were spotted spending quite some time with.

Bill Belichick Mentors Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

The images from the legendary coaching duo’s visit showed that they spent quite some time with Alabama’s rising QB prospect Jalen Milroe. Observants from the Academy reported that the duo was giving quite a few pointers and words of wisdom to Milroe, who is fresh off a magnanimous season having thrown for 2,834 passing yards, 23 TDs, and 531 rushing yards resulting in 12 TDs for the Crimson Tide.

While some might say that the former Patriots coaches with their interest in Milroe might be a sign of them scouting the QB for next season, from Jalen’s side, it’s a win-win. After playing under the tutelage of one of the greatest coaches Nick Saban, Milroe finding a new mentor in Bill Belichick is as good as it gets. If the QB manages to convert this visit to a long-standing partnership with the Croatian, we might soon have the next big thing in the NFL next season.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these