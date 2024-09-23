mobile app bar

Fans Roast Bryce Young’s “Tiny” Stature After Panthers Secure First Win Against the Raiders

Suresh Menon
Published

Fans Roast Bryce Young’s “Tiny” Size After Panthers Secure First Win Against the Raiders

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) with offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bryce Young’s stature amongst NFL fans seems to have gotten even shorter! The latest visuals revealed the QB in an unusually “tiny” size when next to other NFL professionals.

Young is currently in a phase of his life where he is constantly being treated by the universe with the short end of the stick. From being dropped as the QB1 by the Panthers to seeing his ex-girlfriend move on with an NBA player, Young’s latest challenge seems to be his height, which was accentuated by an unkind camera angle.

After Andy Dalton’s heroics helped the Panthers secure their first win of the season, the former No. 1 pick was seen exiting Allegiant Stadium toward the dressing room.

As usual, fans were around capturing the post-game visuals. In one such fan-captured video, Young appeared unusually shorter than normal as he marched toward the Panthers’ dressing area. And as luck would have it, the video promptly went viral, with the majority showing no mercy to the QB.

Billed at 5’10”, Young has a more than above-average height in comparison to a layman. But when stacked against the physical freaks in the NFL, he definitely is shorter. And to make matters worse, a Bryce Young without his protective kit and headgear comes across even shorter than normal.

This is exactly what happened in the video, as fans weren’t used to seeing unfiltered footage of the QB without his gear. But such is the cruel nature of the internet that netizens trolled Young despite claiming they don’t want to pile on him. From calling him a “ball boy” and “tiny” to referring to him as a “little kid,” netizens roasted him without holding back.

Although the trolling was fun, netizens felt embarrassed for their actions after emotional visuals of Young emerged later that night.

Fans spotted Bryce Young sharing an emotional moment with his family

Being a QB in the NFL is a thankless job! While the riches one earns as an NFL player are unprecedented, what’s also unprecedented is the pressure that comes with it. For most of us, the narrative is simple: if you earn millions, you better deliver. As ideal as the expectations are, it’s also important to understand that the players are humans.

Like us, even they have a rough patch and go through the same ups and downs. Not even a billion-dollar salary can change this harsh reality of life. Even the GOAT Tom Brady has 3 Super Bowl losses under his name. So, Bryce is still very young to get so much hate.

While fans didn’t cut him slack, a few online did feel bad when visuals came of him embracing his parents emotionally after attending the first game as the backup QB.

Visuals like this remind us that NFL players deserve some love when things go wrong. Young is undoubtedly in that situation, having had a tumultuous week.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

