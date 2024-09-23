Fans Roast Bryce Young’s “Tiny” Stature After Panthers Secure First Win Against the Raiders

Bryce Young’s stature amongst NFL fans seems to have gotten even shorter! The latest visuals revealed the QB in an unusually “tiny” size when next to other NFL professionals.

Young is currently in a phase of his life where he is constantly being treated by the universe with the short end of the stick. From being dropped as the QB1 by the Panthers to seeing his ex-girlfriend move on with an NBA player, Young’s latest challenge seems to be his height, which was accentuated by an unkind camera angle.

After Andy Dalton’s heroics helped the Panthers secure their first win of the season, the former No. 1 pick was seen exiting Allegiant Stadium toward the dressing room.

As usual, fans were around capturing the post-game visuals. In one such fan-captured video, Young appeared unusually shorter than normal as he marched toward the Panthers’ dressing area. And as luck would have it, the video promptly went viral, with the majority showing no mercy to the QB.

Bryce Young, following the win. pic.twitter.com/h2wI1ytEd4 — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) September 22, 2024

Billed at 5’10”, Young has a more than above-average height in comparison to a layman. But when stacked against the physical freaks in the NFL, he definitely is shorter. And to make matters worse, a Bryce Young without his protective kit and headgear comes across even shorter than normal.

This is exactly what happened in the video, as fans weren’t used to seeing unfiltered footage of the QB without his gear. But such is the cruel nature of the internet that netizens trolled Young despite claiming they don’t want to pile on him. From calling him a “ball boy” and “tiny” to referring to him as a “little kid,” netizens roasted him without holding back.

Not trying to pile on him, but he looks like the ball boy walking in with actual NFL-sized players — David Hovis (@DavidHovis) September 22, 2024

God he’s so tiny — Nolan Ronayne (@nolanronayne) September 23, 2024

He looks like the equipment boy. — William (@Wthomason88) September 23, 2024

Even the coach’s wearing no equipment make him look small. Not to pile on the guy, but damn — Steve Engstrom (@Steve_Engstrom3) September 22, 2024

Although the trolling was fun, netizens felt embarrassed for their actions after emotional visuals of Young emerged later that night.

Fans spotted Bryce Young sharing an emotional moment with his family

Being a QB in the NFL is a thankless job! While the riches one earns as an NFL player are unprecedented, what’s also unprecedented is the pressure that comes with it. For most of us, the narrative is simple: if you earn millions, you better deliver. As ideal as the expectations are, it’s also important to understand that the players are humans.

Like us, even they have a rough patch and go through the same ups and downs. Not even a billion-dollar salary can change this harsh reality of life. Even the GOAT Tom Brady has 3 Super Bowl losses under his name. So, Bryce is still very young to get so much hate.

While fans didn’t cut him slack, a few online did feel bad when visuals came of him embracing his parents emotionally after attending the first game as the backup QB.

HEARTWARMING: #Panthers QB Bryce Young shared an emotional moment with his parents before today’s game. It has been a rough week for Bryce. ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ (Photo: Patrick Schneider) pic.twitter.com/LYCEAg7qD7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 23, 2024

Visuals like this remind us that NFL players deserve some love when things go wrong. Young is undoubtedly in that situation, having had a tumultuous week.